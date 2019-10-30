Fake News: FG Goes Tough On Social Media

As part of efforts to contain fake news and recklessness in the social media, the federal government has unveiled tough measures and also raised the fine for breaches relating to hate speeches, inciting comments and indecency from N500,000 to N5million.

It cautioned media houses that any wilful repeat of such infractions on three occasions after levying fine on the offending outfits will attract the suspension of their licences.

The new steps were announced in Abuja yesterday by the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who told a press conference that the review of the National Broadcasting Code (NBC) and extant broadcasting laws would reflect the upgrade of breach of political comments relating to hate speeches and divisive comments to ‘’Class A’’ offence in the Broadcasting Code.

He said that the review of the Amendment of the NBC Act would include NBC licensing of WebTv and radio stations as he reiterated that the current administration had no intention to muzzle the media or stifle free speech.

The minister said: ‘’Our campaign is against fake news and hate speech. However, if you engage in disseminating fake news or hate speech, you need to be worried, because we will not spare you. We cannot allow fake news and hate speech to become free speech, because these Siamese Twins of Evil are capable of inflicting untold damage on our democracy and threatening our national unity. They represent a clear and imminent danger to our survival as a nation.”

Mohammed noted that since the government launched its reform of the broadcast industry, many Nigerians had reached out to them, demanding that they also look into how to sanitise the social media space.

‘’I can assure you that we are also working on how to inject sanity into the social media space which, today, is totally out of control,’’ he said.

The minister explained that within the context of “the National Campaign Against Fake News and Hate Speech, which we launched last July, is part of efforts to rid our airwaves of fake news and hate speech. Specifically, I set up a committee on the implementation of the recommendations that were approved by Mr. President to inject sanity into the nation’s broadcast industry following the unprofessional and unethical conduct of some broadcast stations, especially before and during the last general elections.”

He hinted that the NBC would recruit more monitoring staff, adding that at the moment, there were only about 200 staff monitoring about 1,000 radio and television stations in the country.

Mohammed said: “The review of the National Broadcasting Code (NBC) and extant broadcasting laws include the deployment of adequate monitoring equipment and technologies for the NBC and, finally, enhancement of welfare packages of its staff to avoid their compromise in the line of duty.

“The committee is also saddled with ending all forms of monopoly detrimental to the actualisation of the immense potential of the broadcast industry. A situation where a few people corner a chunk of the industry to the detriment of others, especially our teeming and talented youths, is totally unacceptable and untenable.

“Once the committee submits its report, we will immediately start the implementation of the approved measures to inject sanity into our broadcast industry,” he said.

The minister said that since he launched the committee on the implementation of the approved measures, there have been reactions.

He said: “Many have hailed our efforts at seeking to bring sanity to the airwaves, while some have attacked us and accused us of trying to stifle press freedom or gag journalists.

“In the first instance, let me say this. No amount of attack sponsored or otherwise, will stop the implementation of the approved recommendations. And only non-patriots and anarchists will kick against measures aimed at putting an end to fake news and hate speech, especially in our broadcast industry.

‘’But, as I have been saying, we have no intention of stifling free speech or gagging journalists or anyone,’’ he clarified

The minster, however, said that if anybody engaged in disseminating fake news or hate speech, they need to be worried, because such perpetrators will not be spared.

On monopolies, Mohammed said that “they stunt growth, kill talents and discourage creativity. The clearest example of the creative energy that can be unleashed when monopoly is totally broken can be seen in the telecommunications industry. Of course, the broadcast industry has also been liberalised. But any vestige of monopoly is antithetical to the liberalisation of the broadcast industry and must be dismantled. In the case of Nigeria, it’s the monopoly of content that breeds anti-competition practices.’’

He said that no responsible government would sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to set us against one another and trigger a national conflagration.”

