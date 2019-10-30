NEWS
FG Tasked On Conventions Protecting Rights Of IDPs
The Public Service International (PSI), a global union of workers in the health and public service sector, has called on the federal government to ensure speedy passage and domestication of United Nations (UN) Convention and legal framework, which ensures protection of rights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
PSI regional secretary for Africa and Arab Region, Comrade Sani Baba, made the call in Abuja during a walk organised as part of the National Day in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Kampala Convention.
He explained that the road walk, which kicked off at the Federal Secretariat and ends at Millennium Park in Abuja, was to sensitize the public on the plight of IDPs and the need to protect their rights.
The two days event was organised by the PSI and the National Commission For Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFMRI).
Comrade Baba said that IDPs in the country like every other citizen have rights to basic healthcare, education and public services. He however, said currently, most IDPs’ camps lack facilities to ensure that displaced persons enjoy access to public services.
He said, “If you go to the IDPs camps, most of them are finding it really hard to survive. Most of them are used to farming and now they do not have sufficient land to farm, even when they want to buy, they don’t get it. If you go to the camps, they don’t have access to health facilities, electricity.
Even the place they stay is not healthy for them and their children. If you go to some of these camps, the education facilities are nothing to write home about.”
