FG To Provide All-inclusive Education For Children – Minister

The minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is determined to provide all inclusive, equitable, quality education for the girl child, boy child, drop outs, almajiris and out-of-school children.

This, according to him, is part of the presidents number one focal points of Ministerial Strategic Plan 2018-2022.

The minister who was represented by the senior special assistant in charge of communication in the ministry, Iman Ibrahim stated this in Abuja at the opening ceremony of a 2day capacity building for Gender Officers in Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) schools in all the local government education authority in all the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

The workshop which was organised by the National Council for Women Society, (NCWS) has the mantra “Leave No One Behind” and the theme “Achieving inclusive, equitable, quality education and gender equality through educational empowerment of girl child, boy child, drop out and Almajiri by education/gender officers in all the local education authority in the area councils of Nigeria.”

The minister said female education was crucial for national development, adding that educating the girl child produces mothers who in turn will educate their children and translate to better health for future generation helping to reduce child morbidity and mortality.

In her welcome address, national president of the NCWS Dr Gloria Shoda said education remains the most potent tool of social mobility and foundation for societal growth noting that an investment in knowledge pays the best interest.

She said the challenge was how to deliberately optimize the potential of the huge youth population to be highly productive and competitively exportable abroad.

She said there was the urgent need for concerted efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 on inclusive education for all adding that there must be emphasis on solid primary and list primary education for all children.

Shoda however condemned the attitude of some lecturers who trade marks for sex. She said it was an act of indiscipline that must be checked calling on governments to address the rot in the education system especially tertiary institution.

