First Wellness App In Africa Launched

History was made in Lagos when an application (App) that educates people about weight loss, nutrition and all-round wellness was launched.

The App which was conceived seven months ago is a work of twenty contributors led by the founder, Adedamola Ladejobi who is a certified personal nutritionist.

The launch of the Ask Damz Wellness Institute (ADWI) App and Online Wellness Academy had some of the contributors in attendance like fitness instructor, Seyi Olusore, Ayodeji Mogbepeayo and Foluso Gbadamosi.

In her speech at the launch, the CEO of Ask Damz Weight Management, Adedamola Ladejobi spoke on the motivation behind the App. “The Ask Damz Wellness Institute and Online Wellness Academy is a platform we launched to train people on how to live the healthy lifestyles and achieve general wholeness. The academy also has courses people can take to understand the intricacies of fitness and wellness and also to certify them, so they are fit to also teach others to live healthier lives. We are producing quality experts, experts who would further educate and train the populace. This will create a ripple effect leading to more jobs, and a more informed and literate community. Our goal is to help people understand the importance of living healthier lives which in the long run increases life expectancy”.

Adedamola who is a law graduate further said Ask Damz was launch online three years ago and that over 2,500 lives had been impacted from Nigeria to France to United States and many more. She disclosed that she lost forty kilograms of her previous weight after battling weight loss issues in the past and so knows what it takes to lose weight and be healthy, describing weight loss as a very healthy regimen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

