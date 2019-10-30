Gov Bello Assures Kogites Of More Development Strides If Reelected

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday gave concrete assurances of developmental strides in his second term.

The governor made the pledge when his party campaign train for the November 16 gubernatorial and senatorial rerun election moved to Kabba in kogi West senatorial district.

Bello who was in the company of his running mate, Edward Onoja and other state government officials were received by a mammoth crowd of supporters from the region.

He thanked the people of the region for their support in the last three years of his administration, noting that they have proven to be people of honesty and sincerity.

He highlighted some of the acheivememts his administration has made, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, security, agricultural development, youth empowerment and the creation of employment opportunities.

The governor notee that Kogi West has benefitted mostly from the New Direction government, pointing out that the zone houses the Ejiba Rice milling factory which gulped over N4 billion and has the capacity to employ about five thousand youths.

He however expressed optimism that his second term in office would further facilitate greater projects which would be of immense benefit, particularly with a focus on human capital development.

Earlier, the governor paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Obaro of Kabba, HRM Oba Solomon Owoniyi, where he canvassed support for the election of Senator Smart Adeyemi at the senatorial rerun election slated for November 16.

Governor Bello noted that it was his custom to always seek royal blessings from traditional rulers of any area he visited knowing that such prayers are very effective

He urged the people to look beyond local politics and participate more actively in national politics, which he said would be more beneficial to the people, noting that Senator Adeyemi is qualified to offer such quality and assuring representation .

Governor Bello statee that although they were in kabba for the party’s political rally, he would also be flagging off the 10km kabba-Ottu-Okedayo and 40km Kabba – Oke ofun – Ayede – Iluke roads which he affirmed would benefit over 14 rural communities and that work would commence immediately.

He also promised to, alongside his cabinet members, gather resources and build a befitting palace for the Obaro

The Obaro of kabba, in his welcome remarks stated that they as a senatorial district were happy to have governor Bello in Kabba.

He pointed out that Okun district has about 67 graded traditional stool and that millions of their descent, both home and abroad, are pleased with the governor for the numerous strides he has made.

The traditional ruler affirmed that the people of kabba had a pact with the governor that if he installs the rightful Obaro he would have their support at any time.

The traditional ruler noted that his position on the governor’s reelection was a known fact to everyone and his stand to support the governor has never changed.

While praying for bigger acheivememts in the governor’s second term, he assured that the election would be conducted peacefully and that no politician would turn okun land into a theatre of war.

