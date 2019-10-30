Gov Lalong Tasks New Commissioners On Performance

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday, told commissioners and other political appointees that he would not tolerate excuses from them as they are expected to deliver quality service to the people of the state.

According to him, there would be no room for laziness, lethargy, negligence and outright disregard for government directives as severe consequences await anyone who decides to sabotage the government’s efforts.

He made this known while declaring open a retreat for members of the State Executive Council which took place at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS ).

The governor tasked the commissioners on loyalty, diligence, commitment, probity and accountability, noting that the attributes were crucial to the state’s development plans and key to realising the three-pillar policy thrust of the administration.

“The policy thrusts are hinged on peace, security and good governance, physical infrastructural development and sustainable economic rebirth,” he said.

“You will recall that I swore in the new commissioners on the 7th October 2019 where I clearly stated that our Rescue Administration has so much to do within a short time and would ensure that every second counts as it delivers on its Next Level Agenda,” he added.

“ Prior to the constitution of the State Executive Council, I approved a state-wide familiarisation tour of the 17 local government areas by the appointees, cutting across the three geo-political zones of the state. The successful tour provided them opportunity to interact and engage in peer review with policy makers at the grassroots,” he noted.

The governor said that he has directed that the appointees study the 5-Year Plateau State Strategic Development Plan developed by the Boston Consulting Group to enable them hit the ground running and stay on target in implementing the party’s agenda and campaign promises.

“All these were preparatory to this intensive retreat. I therefore expect that this retreat will take a broad look at the state of the economy of Plateau State and discuss the plans to reposition it in line with the Economic Rebirth Vision of the Rescue Administration,” he said.

“ This gathering should also take a deep look into the challenge of raising funds that are critical to achieving the goals of our administration in delivering better living standards for our people,” he added.

He emphasized that boosting the state’s revenue generation capacity, strengthening partnerships and other aspects that are captured within the MDAs’ Medium Term Sector Strategy (MTSS) as well as the Medium Term Revenue Framework (MTRF) should be exhaustively discussed at the retreat.

“ I also expect that in this retreat, issues relating to planning, monitoring and evaluation will receive the needed attention. As a government, we cannot afford to waste valuable time and resources nor condone the culture of waste that denies our people good life.

“The Project Monitoring and Result Delivery Unit headed by the Chief of Staff has already been mandated to ensure that the state gets value for money and to track the implementation of all projects and programmes through the various key performance indicators.

“The task before us is very daunting. It will require commitment, trust, sacrifice, diligence and accountability for us to meet the yearnings of our people,” the governor said.

Speaking earlier , the Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG) Professor Danladi Atu said that Governor Lalong is passionate about the development of the state.

