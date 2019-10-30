NEWS
Group Advises Osinbajo Against Waiving Immunity To Clear Allegations
A Yoruba Sociao-cultural group, Network of Yoruba Alliance, (NEYA) has advised the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to shelve the purported attempt to waive his immunity for what he called proper investigation of his person over allegations levelled against him.
The group in a statement signed by the general secretary, Samuel Adelaja and made available to journalists yesterday argued that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria makes provision for immunity for the office of the Vice President and not his person of which he Professor Yemi Osinbajo cannot be separated from the office.
According to them, “The position of vice president is not the same as religious environment, as a public office holder, he should expect occurrences such frivolous N90 billion FIRS money scandal. This is because after this another will still prompt up therefore, how many occasions will he waive his immunity?”
‘’We rather advise Prof. Osibanjo to have a rethink of the people he delegates responsibilities.’’
Adelaja advised the Vice President to remain focus on his duties to which he was co-elected in joint ticket with President Muhammadu Buhari, saying there are enormous tasks ahead
‘’These allegations are just political gimmicks to distract him from actively performing his constitutional duties, the Vice President should know better,’’ he said.
