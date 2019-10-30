High Cap Stocks: Market Sheds 0.53%

The Nigerian equities market resumed back its descent yesterday as the benchmark index dipped by 0.53 per cent, following sell-offs of high capitalised stocks.

The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 140.06 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.53 per cent to close at 26,244.39 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation lost N68 billion to close at N12.776 trillion.

The downtrend was impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalised stocks, among which are; MTN Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, Lafarge Africa, The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

On market performance, the chief operating officer of InvestData Consulting Limited, Ambrose Omordion stated that “We expect the mixed performance to continue, as the market reacts to released numbers in expectation of more quarterly earnings reports, ahead of month-end portfolio alignments, especially as the NSE’s new lows offer investors opportunities to position for short and medium-to-long-term views.

“Given that earnings and economic news can change trend at any time, investors should keep their gaze on fundamentally sound and dividend-paying stocks for possible capital appreciation, as third quarter (Q3) numbers giving insight into companies’ position and future expectations.”

However, market breadth closed positive, with 13 gainers versus 10 losers. Red Star Express recorded the highest price gain of 9.88 per cent, to close at N4.45, per share. Cornerstone Insurance followed with a gain of 9.76 per cent to close at 45 kobo, while Aiico Insurance appreciated by 9.52 per cent to close at 69 kobo, per share.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria went up by 8.62 per cent to close at N6.30, while Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services appreciated by 4.17 per cent, to close at 25 kobo, per share. On the other hand, Chams led the losers’ chart by 4.35 per cent, to close at 22 kobo, per share. NAHCO followed with a decline of 4.08 per cent to close at N2.35, while Lafarge Africa depreciated by 4.01 per cent to close at N14.35, per share.

