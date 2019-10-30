NEWS
How 11-year-old Girl Wrestled With Crocodile In Zimbabwe
An 11-year-old Zimbabwe girl did something most adults would be afraid to do last week when she rescued her friend from the grips of a crocodile.
According to The Sunday Times, Rebecca Munkombwe went running to a nearby stream when she heard the screams of her 9-year-old friend Latoya Muwani and saw a crocodile pulling her underwater.
“We had just left the water when we heard Latoya who was left alone swimming near the neck deep zone screaming that something was biting her hand.
Since I was the eldest among the other seven children, I felt the urge to save her,” Rebecca told the outlet.
Rebecca jumped in the water, got on top of the croc, and then gouged its eyes out, which caused it to loosen its grip on Latoya.
“Once she was free, I swam with her to the banks where the other children pulled her out of the water. The crocodile fortunately did not attack us after it let off Latoya,” Rebecca said.
The younger girl escaped with just minor injuries, according to a nurse a Sunday Times reporter spoke to at the hospital. She was bitten on her hand and thigh.
Latoya’s father, Fortune Muwani, was grateful to his daughter’s friend for saving her life.
“I was at work when I learnt that my daughter had been attacked by a crocodile while swimming,” Muwani said.
“For a moment there I thought of the worst before I learnt that she had survived after being saved by Rebecca.
How she managed to do that I don’t know but am grateful to God.
Latoya is recovering well here at St Patrick’s and we expect her to be discharged soon as her injuries are not serious.”
MOST READ
Stakeholders Parley To End Obstacles To Effective Health Insurance
Stemming The Scourge Of Suicide
FG Inaugurates 3-Man Interim Management Committee For NDDC
Imo State: 24,409 Pensioners Paid In Ihedioha’s 6 Months
Doctors Issue 7-day Ultimatum To Anambra Govt Over Poor Salaries
Business Process Management Institute Holds Award
Senator Uba Sani Distributes Relief Materials To Birnin Yero IDP Camp
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
APC Insists On Closed Borders, Reject Rice Importation Offer From Vietnam
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
Nigeria To Cut Oil Production Cost To $10 Per Barrel
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Ambode Fights Back, Drags Obasa, Assembly To Court Over Probe Panel
-
COVER STORIES9 hours ago
N614bn Bailout: Governors Reject N162m Monthly Repayment Plan
-
AGRICULTURE22 hours ago
Ministry Pledges Support, Seeks Partnership With Farmers Group
-
NEWS19 hours ago
PSC Tackle Critics Of PMB’s Saudi/UK Trip
-
ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Wizkid Nominated For 2019 Soul Train Music Awards
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Court Jails South African Returnee 38 Years For Drug Trafficking