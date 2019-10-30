How 11-year-old Girl Wrestled With Crocodile In Zimbabwe

An 11-year-old Zimbabwe girl did something most adults would be afraid to do last week when she rescued her friend from the grips of a crocodile.

According to The Sunday Times, Rebecca Munkombwe went running to a nearby stream when she heard the screams of her 9-year-old friend Latoya Muwani and saw a crocodile pulling her underwater.

“We had just left the water when we heard Latoya who was left alone swimming near the neck deep zone screaming that something was biting her hand.

Since I was the eldest among the other seven children, I felt the urge to save her,” Rebecca told the outlet.

Rebecca jumped in the water, got on top of the croc, and then gouged its eyes out, which caused it to loosen its grip on Latoya.

“Once she was free, I swam with her to the banks where the other children pulled her out of the water. The crocodile fortunately did not attack us after it let off Latoya,” Rebecca said.

The younger girl escaped with just minor injuries, according to a nurse a Sunday Times reporter spoke to at the hospital. She was bitten on her hand and thigh.

Latoya’s father, Fortune Muwani, was grateful to his daughter’s friend for saving her life.

“I was at work when I learnt that my daughter had been attacked by a crocodile while swimming,” Muwani said.

“For a moment there I thought of the worst before I learnt that she had survived after being saved by Rebecca.

How she managed to do that I don’t know but am grateful to God.

Latoya is recovering well here at St Patrick’s and we expect her to be discharged soon as her injuries are not serious.”

