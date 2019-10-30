Imo State: 24,409 Pensioners Paid In Ihedioha’s 6 Months

The coalition for the advancement of good governance (CAGG) on critical issues in Imo state have revealed that a total 24, 409 pensioners out of 25, 430 have been paid under 6 months of rt. hon. Emeka Ihedioha leadership as governor

Briefing the media yesterday in Abuja, National Convener of the Group, James Okoronkwo revealed that 340 pensioners were yet to be paid because of invalid BVN, and another 286 over wrong banking details.

According to him “So far, a total of 24, 409 pensioners out of 25, 430 have been paid. 340 yet to be paid because of invalid BVN, and another 286 because wrong banking details. With the rest on issues enumerated above. This is for a government that just clocked 6 months in office, while there was a regime that could not for 80months! We at the CAGG are optimistic and challenge the governor to continue in this manner until the arrears is liquidated.

However, in a process such as that, some hiccups have been observed. Some pensioners failed in their BVN validation, some with incorrect account details, joint account or corporate accounts and or microfinance accounts. Yet others have incomplete information on their documents, hence, were not computed. But these are issues that are being tackled.

Okoronkwo recalled that “As at May 29, 2019, the Imo state government under Rochas Okorocha was in arrears of 80 months of pensioners’ entitlements, they stated that what the present government did was to compute, verify and begin a gradual process of offsetting the huge pension backlog.

Noting that “A summary of all pensioners of the 27 local governments showed that payments had started not only for Imo State indigenes but also those seconded from their state, did a transfer, or were not originally from Imo State but are employed by the Imo State Government.

The Group in their findings observed that there were still expectations to redress the collapsed road infrastructure in the state, recalling that the State Executive Council not too long ago approved 14 critical roads contracts to alleviate the suffering of the people.

At present, the Naze-Federal Polytechnic Road-Ihiagwa-Obinze road; Ahiara Junction-Okpala Road; Aba Branch-Ahiara Junction Road; Imo State Teaching Hospital Road, Umuowa-Old Oorlu Road; MCC-Toronto Road amongst others are on. We are not unmindful of the heavy rains which have slowed down construction work, but are confident that the contractors will not abandon work as was the experience in the last regime in the state.

The Group also commended the governor for prioritizing security with the launch of OPERATION IRON GATE, further urging her to use the special operations to weed out criminals and not target political opponents or silence dissenting voices.

It further called on the state government to periodically publish what it gets from FAAC noting that as at present, Imo gets N5.5B monthly of which N1b is deducted at source being for sundry obligations which were essentially misappropriated, unaccounted for by the last administration.

The Group further commended the governor for securing $50million AfriExim investment loan to set up the first Africa Quality Assurance Center (AQAC) in the whole South East and South-South regions. We must sound the alarm, it is for specific purpose and must not be tempered with.

It however lamented the failing of the media stating that We are saddened to read that the local media is shirking its watchdog role and unbiased position as arbiter for the people to claim they have been abandoned.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

