IPAC Kicks As NASS Pressures INEC To Deregister Parties

The Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) yesterday said the National Assembly is controlling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by ordering it to deregister some of the political parties in the country.

According to IPAC, INEC will lose its independence if the National Assembly keeps mounting pressure of it to deregister political parties in the country.

The National Assembly, particularly the Senate had earlier called on INEC to deregister political parties that did not meet the requirements following the fall out of the 2019 general elections, insisting that the number of political parties that are participating in the November 16 gubernatorial election in Kogi and Bayelsa states ought to have been low.

But speaking at the quarterly meeting between INEC and political parties, the national chairman of IPAC, Chief Peter Ameh, said the National Assembly must not pressure INEC into deregistering political parties in Nigeria.

“The independence of the INEC is out on the burner if National Assembly continue to put pressure on INEC to deregister political parties. It means that the Independence of INEC has gone,” Ameh said.

He said the registration of more political parties in Nigeria made room for more gender inclusion adding that it was the reason there were more women that participated in the 2019 general elections.

Ameh who said that they are multi-stakeholders platform working to ensure peaceful election in the country, added that they won’t allow the independence of INEC to be tempered with.

He said as political parties, they have been fighting for a credible and a level playing field in the country adding that they have been working hard to ensure that Nigeria remains one.

Speaking on the Kogi and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections, Ameh said political parties would ensure the people get the right mandate through the ballot and not through gun.

The IPAC chief, who said they must ensure that political parties are not shut out in Kogi and Bayelsa elections, said they must carry out voter education for the citizens to ensure that they choose their leaders based on information.

But INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said without political parties, there won’t be elections.

Yakubu said the present constitution made it impossible for an individual to sponsor herself or herself in an election making political parties important stakeholders in the electoral process.

Yakubu who said the joining of the gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa, with that of Kogi West senatorial election and election in six wards in Brass, Bayelsa State saved the country over N300 million.

“No party nominated a person with disability,” Yakubu said of the Kogi and Bayelsa elections.

He urged political parties to submit names of their agents 14 days to the election adding that they will make available details of PVC collected in the two states and LGAs with copies given to political parties.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama during the meeting between political parties and INEC as they jettisoned English Language for the Nigeria’s major languages, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba.

National chairman of National Democratic Liberty Party (NDLP) Alhaji Umar Mai-Zabura, started the drama when he introduced himself in Hausa and poured encomium on the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

The national chairman of People for Democratic Change (PDC), Barr Igwe Emeka Benjamin, also followed suit by speaking in Igbo Language throughout the introduction.

In the same vein, national chairman, People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN), Eyiowu Awi Razaq spoke in Yoruba, during the programme that had 63 political parties in attendance out of 91 registered political parties in the country.

