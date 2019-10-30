Kanye Tagbo-Okeke Emerges Indomie Young Hero 2019 Winner

It has been an eventful year so far for the young prodigy, Kanye Tagbo-Okeke as he emerged winner in the social bravery category and was one of three youngsters from all over Nigeria honoured for their roles in effecting change through selfless efforts in the society.

It was at the annual event, Indomie Independence Day Heroes Award, to celebrate children organized by Dufil Prima Foods Plc, producers of popular Indomie noodles brand which has three bravery categories, namely intellectual, physical, and social bravery.

Kanye’s nomination and eventual emergence as winner comes as no surprise as his story continues to generate robust discussions about how people view children with special needs, and the need to educate society more about what children on the spectrum are about.

At this year’s award, Kanye was announced winner in the social bravery category for his outstanding work on raising awareness about autism. Limited in verbal skills, Kanye is known to communicate and find fulfillment through art as his emotions are reflected in many ways through his works.

Earlier in the year, Kanye kicked of his autism awareness project with the launch of the Kanyeyachukwu Autism Foundation at an art exhibition hosted by him at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

At that exhibition, guests were educated on the need to understand autism and what it’s about. They learnt that special needs children are highly gifted and in many cases beat the condition sometimes through early diagnoses and therapy and they (special needs children) should not be stigmatized.

Kanye’s advocacy has led to his paintings being acquired by various high commissions and embassies within and outside Nigeria. His works also grace the walls of high net-worth art collectors. Truly Kanyeyachukwu has demonstrated that even with autism or any disability, one can still make a great impact in the society.

The youngest honoree of the Flame of Peace Award in Creative Arts and fellow of the Association of Professional Creative Artists of Nigeria, Kanye has continued to shine as an outstanding abstract artiste as he was acknowledged recently in Casablanca Morocco where his art works were displayed alongside those of other notable young African and Moroccan artistes.

Turning Ten in a few weeks, Kanye’s works will be on display at a solo exhibition to be hosted by him entitled ‘Impossibility is a Myth’ organized by Terra Kulture in Lagos.

This exhibition will showcase a lot of Kanye’s works over a period of four years with a few from when he first started painting and then more recent ones.

Art lovers would be mesmerized at the maturity and depth of the works of this prodigy. The event holds on November 2, 2019 at the Terra Kulture Studio in Lagos.

