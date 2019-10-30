Koton Karfe Prison Collapse : 97 Inmates Still At Large – NCS

The leadership of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) has said that no life was lost in the flood that submerged the Koton -Karfe custodial facility in Kogi State .

A statement issued yesterday by its national public relations officer and controller of correction, Francis Enobore, disclosed that 97 of the 122 inmates that escaped following the flood incident are still at large.

It appealed to the general public for intelligence that will ensure recapture of the fleeing inmates.

Enobore disclosed that of the 122 that escaped from the facility, 25 were immediately recaptured. In all, the Koton Karfe custodial center housed 227 inmates, while 122 escaped, 105 stayed behind.

The PRO said in the statement that the inmates have been safely evacuated to other facilities at the orders of Controller General of Corrections Ahmed Ja’afaru.

According to him, “As a result of the heavy down pour and flooding of Koton Karfe and its environs the inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton Karfe including those so far recaptured have been successfully evacuated to safer locations and no life was lost in the incident. The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed gave the evacuation order when he visited the centre for on the spot assessment.

“A torrential down pour on Monday October 28, 2019 caused a surging flood that over ran the centre at about 0200hrs pulling down a section of the perimeter fence. The inmates’ cells and offices were also submerged forcing some of the inmates to break out of custody for safety.

“At the time of the incident, the facility had a total of 227 inmates. While 122 used the opportunity to escape, 105 of them stayed back. However, 25 of the escapees have been recaptured leaving 97 still at large.

The efforts of the government and good people of Kogi State including officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the local vigilante in the community in assisting personnel of the Correctional Service to carry out search and rescue operation is highly appreciated.

“While assuring the safety of inmates in other facilities in the State and indeed other parts of the country, the Controller-General wishes to appeals to members of the public to provide useful intelligence that will facilitate swift recapture of the fleeing inmates”.the statement concluded.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

