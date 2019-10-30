NEWS
Lawmaker Harps On Elimination Of Negative Use Of Internet
A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu yesterday stressed the need to eliminate the negative use of internet in the society.
This was contained in a statement made available by his information office on Tuesday in commemoration of the International internet Day held annually across the globe.
Yishawu, the Chairman House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, said “this day is a commemoration of the invention that has had the most monumental impact on mankind, while also giving us a moment to reflect on all the ways that the internet has changed our lives forever.
“We must now harness the positive impacts and do all we can to eliminate the negatives of internet use in our society”, he said.
Yishawu urged Nigerians, most especially the youths to use internet in a way that would impact the nation and their lives positively.
Yishawu, who condemned cyber crime outrightly, reiterated the need for those who engage in this act to be rather constructively creative.
He applauded Nigerian youths who have made positive impacts in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular, urging them to continue the good work.
