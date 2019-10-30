NEWS
Mambilla Power Project Will Change Fortunes Of Taraba – Minister
The minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, has said the actualisation of the 3,050 megawatts, Mambilla hydropower project in Taraba will have direct impact on the people and growth of the state.
The deputy director, Press, Ministry of Power, Mrs Etore Thomas, stated this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.
Mamman spoke when he received Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba in his office.
The minister solicited support of the state government for the actualisation of the project in the interest of the people.
According to Mamman, the federal government is ready to cooperate with the state government in ensuring speedy completion of the project.
“The project will change not only the power sector nationwide, but will have direct impact on the lives of the people in the state by creating more job opportunities.
“It will also improve power supply across the state once the project is completed.
“With the support of the governor, we can speed up the process of actualising the Mambila Hydro Power project, which has the capacity to change the fortunes of the state as our people count on us.” the minister said.
Responding, the governor expressed readiness of his administration to support and ensure that the nation’s biggest hydropower project becomes a reality.
“I am here to discuss how to ensure that the Mambilla project receives the needed attention.
“President Buhari has heeded to our plea on this project which has been moribund in the last 20 years by putting one of us to oversee the project,
“We must do everything to support and encourage the minister to achieve his goals,’’ Ishaku said.
The statement said that the governor was accompanied on the visit by the senator representing Taraba North, Shuaibu Lay.
