N614bn Bailout: Governors Reject N162m Monthly Repayment Plan

The 35 states in Nigeria which benefited from the federal government’s N614 billion bailout disbursed to them under the National Budget Support Facility have rejected the extension of the repayment period from 20 years to 30 years at N162 million per state.

Only Lagos State did not collect the bailout funds, which most of the state governments used to clear salary arrears.

Under the proposed arrangement, each state government‘s monthly repayment will reduce from N252 million to N162 million per month.

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this to State House correspondents yesterday after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to her, the federal government has made the first and second months, N252 million monthly deductions, in September and October, based on the 20-year repayment period.

Following the outcry of the state governors, another repayment schedule plan extending the repayment to 30 years and monthly at N162 million was presented to NEC yesterday.

But, Ahmed said that the state governors were not satisfied with the extension to 30 years.

She said: “The budget support facility was initially for 20 years repayment period. And when we made the first deduction in September, the states complained that the amount deducted, which was N252 million, was too harsh.

“Since then, the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is the lender, has revised the condition to make the repayment period longer. And so the new repayment period is 30 years. And this means that the states will be paying N162 million monthly. But again today, the states still were not satisfied with the condition.

“So, we are expecting that the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the CBN and the states will engage again with a view to having the CBN further revise the condition to reduce the monthly repayment burden,“ she stated

Also, the minister disclosed that as at 22nd October 2019, funds in the Excess Crude Account stood at $324.035 million, while Stabilisation Fund Account was in the margin of N28.560 billion and the Natural Resources Development Fund Account averaging N70.691 billion.

On the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) opposition to the compulsory migration of all federal government staff to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), the minister declared that the body must abide by the decision.

She said: “I didn‘t see the notice that ASUU will go on strike if the lecturers are forced to be on the IPPIS. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria directed that every agency of government and every staff must be on the IPPIS. And my job is to comply with the President‘s directive. That is what I have done and we are going to do that.

“It is a pity if ASUU carries out the strike because what the union is saying means that they must be treated differently from other staff of the government now on the IPPIS.

“We will be engaging ASUU, we will be discussing with them but at the end of the day, as far as I am concerned, my instruction is from the President,” she said.

During his briefing, governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun who spoke on the efforts by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to check the theft of petroleum products, said that NEC resolved to group issues of smuggling of petrol under illicit trade which might attract severe sanctions.

Abiodun said that the report enabled the government to arrive at a conclusion that petroleum products smuggling, oil theft, and all other related crimes are fuelled in most cases by the combination of two or more of the following: “Access to illegal markets, high concentration of filling stations at border towns including a lack of adoption of appropriate technology to monitor and track the movement of assets.

“Others are inadequate security/breakdown of law and order, and poor inter-agency cooperation,” he said.

The governor added that the report also offered a way forward as advising the federal government to immediately setup a taskforce as an interim measure to curb the economic and security impact of ITPP, while stakeholders are to pursue complete industry-wide system automation to enable end-to-end real time tracking of petroleum products’ movement.

“NNPC has proposed to the federal government to set up a special task force on illicit trade in petroleum products to compliment the NNPC project ‘white initiative’ towards the mitigation of fuel diversion and smuggling,” he stated.

Also, the minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehinare presented a status report of the diseases taking their toll on Nigerians.

He said that contemporary report detailing the prevalence of diseases in the country, as released by the Centre for Disease Control, Lassa fever in 2019 recorded 739 confirmed cases, 156 deaths and 23 states were affected.

The cases of confirmed yellow fever stood at 86 with 10 deaths and 17 states affected.

The most recent monkey pox outbreak had 43 confirmed cases, although no death was recorded, nine states are currently affected.

For meningitis and measles, 122 cases have been confirmed with 101 deaths, and 18 states affected.

In all, there are 2,150 confirmed cases, 275 deaths and 36 states affected by the diseases.

According to Ehanire, states have responsibility for health, including preparedness for and response to disease outbreaks within their boundaries.

On polio and the update on routine immunisation, the minister said that Nigeria is steadily progressing towards polio certification by June 2020.

He said that the country has not had a case of wide polio virus for the past three years, stressing that there was still work to be done to sustain the current gains and stop the transmission of circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Viruses (cVDPV2).

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, said that the minister of health briefed the council on updates on the disease control efforts by the federal government.

