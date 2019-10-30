NEWS
Nasarawa: Doma LG Health Workers Shut Secretariat, Clinics
Health workers in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State, yesterday shut down all health facilities in the council and also locked the council secretariat.
This is coming barely 10 days after workers of the council protested and locked up the local government chairman in his office over non-payment of September salary.
The angry health workers are also protesting the non-payment of their September salary and thus prevented other workers from gaining entrance into their offices. It was gathered that all workers in other departments of the council, received their September salary except the health workers. A cross section of the protesters who spoke with our correspondent expressed their frustrations, saying nobody explained to them what was happening.
Chairman of the council, Rabo Sani, who confirmed the development to journalists, said he sat severally with the leaders of health workers union to explain to them the situation. He disclosed that they are soliciting for N28 million loan, from a bank to augment what was left to pay the protesting workers their salary. “We are just coming from the bank, we are trying to secure a loan facility from the bank to solve this problem,” he said.
