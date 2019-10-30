Nepotism, Corruption Major Vice In Public Sector – NILDS DG

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, (NILDS) has called for engagement of the private sector-led initiatives to reposition Nigeria’s public sector.

The director general, NILDS, Prof Abubakar Sulaiman stated this in his presentation at the ongoing Summit, organized by Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), in partnership with Brandmarks Communication Ltd.

According to a statement by the media office of NILDS, the DG identified, nepotism, mediocrity, corruption and absence of training and re-training of the public sector work-force as the bane of development in the public sector.

“Nepotism is the major vice of the Public Sector and bane of our development. No amount of branding or re-branding will work without a change of our value orientation.

“You cannot change a brand or rebrand a product from the surface, branding requires, a root to branch approach,” he said.

He called for unity of purpose and the political will, if we must overcome these challenges which have remained the bane of our national development.

While calling for a synergy among relevant government agencies to leverage the passion of the citizens towards; football, music and Nollywood, Prof Sulaiman said, “if most of the leading brands in the private sector were able to register positive and remarkable impressions on our minds, we must find out what they did and apply same strategies and techniques to rebrand Nigeria’s public sector and organisations for better service delivery.”

Prof Sulaiman expressed these views while delivering a paper titled: Public Sector Branding: Strategies, Challenges and Prospects.”

Outlining the contributions of NILDS towards positive change, in Nigeria’s 20 years democracy, Prof. Sulaiman assured that, as a government institution with a mandate to support the development of dynamic and effective legislature in Nigeria, NILDS would continue to re-double her efforts in capacity building, research and advocacy activities.

He promised that the Institute, through its recent reform efforts, has been repositioned to turn the fortunes and orientations of the public sector around for the best, using, training and re-training as a spring-board.

The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) is the technical and capacity development organ of the National Assembly established by an Act of Parliament, and is one of the world’s premier academic and research institutions.

Since its establishment in 2011, NILDS has continued to support the sustenance of dynamic and effective Legislature in Nigeria (at Federal, State and Local levels) as well as the ECOWAS sub-region.

