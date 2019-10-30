NIWA MD Pledges Functional Baro Port

The managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority ( NIWA), Chief George Mohalu, has pledged to put all necessary mechanism in place to ensure that Baro port becomes functional.

The MD gave the assurance while on a familiarisation tour of Baro Port in Niger State yesterday stating that the port was crucial to the advancement of the national economy and for the over all benefit of the immediate community.

“ I have a duty to see that the Baro Port becomes functional considering its importance to the nation and even the immediate community which informed my decision to take it as a priority to visit Baro port,” he said.

At a warm reception by the Baro community, the MD declared, “It’s the importance attached to the port that made me to visit Baro. It is in the top priority of the present leadership of NIWA”.

Chief Mohalu stressed that he was ready to partner with government, agencies, states and local governments and the private sector to ensure that Baro Port becomes functional to create wealth for the community and Niger State as a whole.

The federal government in trying to reduce pressure on the highway from collapsing embarked on building and dredging of the River Niger for light barges to operate.

Mohalu who said the policy of President Mohammadu Buhari is to turnaround the fortunes of Nigerians promised to have a serviceable link road to the port for easy transportation of goods to the hinterland. He stressed that both Niger State and federal government should key into the possibility of partnership for the construction of service road to the port.

