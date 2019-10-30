NYSC DG Urges States, LGAs To Discharge Obligations To Scheme

The director general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim has urged states and local governments whose roles are critical to the smooth operations of NYSC to discharge their obligations to the scheme.

Ibrahim made this known at the opening ceremony of the Top NYSC Management meeting with representatives of state governments themed, “Optimizing the Potentials of Corps Members for National Unity and Development: the Role of State Governments as Stakeholders” held yesterday in Abuja.

According to the DG, stakeholders at different forums have always commented glowingly about the scheme’s achievement in the areas of education, healthcare delivery, agriculture among others. “To sustain these feats and reposition the scheme for even greater impact, it has become expedient to make a critical appraisal of the performance of stakeholders as spelt out in the NYSC Act Cap N84 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The Act saddles State and Local Governments with specific responsibilities, especially in the provision of facilities that are essential for the welfare of the corps members and smooth operations of the Scheme.

“Key among the responsibilities of States and Local Governments are spelt out in section 7 sub-sections 3 and 4 as well as section 8 of the NYSC Act are the provision of befitting orientation camps, accommodation for corps members, office accommodation for corps members, office accommodation for the NYSC Area Offices and State secretariats as well as zonal and local government offices, land for agriculture, release of state subventions, security of corps members and support for the scheme’s community development service.”

Similarly, the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare noted that the scheme has made immense contributions to the socio-economic, political and cultural development of Nigeria.

