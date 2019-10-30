Peaceful Co-existence In Kaduna Our Priority – el-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday, reiterated the commitment of his administration to do everything possible and within the ambit of the law to ensure that peaceful coexistence in the state is achieved.

The governor reiterated this yesterday in his speech during an Interfaith Dialogue Forum to promote religious harmony in Kaduna State as part of activities marking two years anniversary of the establishment of Kaduna State Peace Commission (KAPECOM).

Represented by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, the governor averred that religion is a fundamental part of being human and is as old as recorded history and probably older.

He further stressed that “Religion is central to our identities, and we can be very protective of those. And identity issues become political issues, which brings the hands of government to the table, which must make decisions that do not always please everyone.

“Government is a human institution, and so is not perfect. Religious leaders too, make mistakes. We need regular lines of communication and processes of dialogue to work through the difficult conflicts we face when religion and other major identity concerns become engaged in the issues that divide us.

“That is a central reason why the Government of Kaduna State under our watch established the Kaduna State Peace Commission two years ago, so that our state would have a public institution whose sole purpose is to facilitate dialogue across our many divides. I am proud to say that the Commission, under the leadership of Archbishop Idowu Fearon and his team, has taken great strides in that short time to set up some important peace infrastructure across the state,and to help douse tensions during the difficult election period early this year.

“We all know the tensions we face in this state. I thank you all for your efforts to build peace in Kaduna State, and I ask you to continue to work together with the Commission to make our state the leader in interfaith peace efforts in Nigeria, so that through these initiatives we can help to make Kaduna a model of inter-religious peace for the world.

“Many of you have sacrificed your time, energy and resources for peace and security of our state. Many of you have been called names, denigrated and ostracized but your genuine commitment for the peace of Kaduna State and humanity remained unshaken. We are eternally grateful, and may God bless you in abundance.

“On our own side, since we came in 2015, we have worked assiduously to address the root causes of violence in Kaduna State. I will close by re-iterating that peaceful coexistence is a priority for us, and we will not relent in our efforts towards its attainment”.

Earlier in his address, the chairman Kaduna State Peace Commission, Archbishop Josiah Idowu Fearon cautioned that if religious leaders fail to preach peace, love and forgiveness there will be no future for Kaduna State.

He said, religious leaders should be seen as peace agents in the state,” lead from the front and set examples for the citizens to follow.”

He urged religious leaders to maintain integrity and accountability as trusted and respected leaders of their communities, remain humble, courageous and confident, vocal advocates of dialogue and peace, keep open mindedness and respect one another’s faith.

In an interview with the newsmen the secretary of Jamatu-Nasir-Islam, Ibrahim Isah Kufena called on the Muslim faithful in the state to embrace peace and tolerate each other despite their religious background. He called on the Muslim leaders to preach the truth to people and also to have fear of God in them.

Also speaking on the message of peace, the secretary Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter, Reverend Dr. Sunday Ibrahim called on Christians in the state to live in peace and harmony.

