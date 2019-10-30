PMB Mourns Cancer Specialist, Prof Aderemi Ajekigbe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Ajekigbe family, the academia, and the medical profession, on the passage of renowned oncologist, Professor Aderemi Tajudeen Ajekigbe.

The deceased practiced for decades at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), rising to the headship of the Oncology and Radiology department.

Even at retirement, Prof Ajekigbe still lent his God-given intellect to research and advocacy of early detection of cancer, so that the scourge can be reduced in the country.

The President in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina saluted the commitment to scholarship of the departed, which saw him first qualifying as an engineer, later as a pharmacist, and eventually as a medical doctor.

President Buhari prayed that God will comfort those who mourn the departed cancer specialist, urging that his good works and research findings be documented for the good of humanity.

