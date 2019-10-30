PMB Sells Nigeria’s Investment Potential At Saudi Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commenced his official engagements at the third session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Among others, Buhari will today draw global attention to Nigeria’s readiness for business in order for her to become the next investment destination of choice in Africa.

The president, according to a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, is scheduled to participate in a plenary session today where President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville, will discuss ‘‘What’s next for Africa? How will investment and trade transform the continent into the next great economic success story?’’

The session, at the annual investment forum to discuss trends in the world economy and investment environment, will provide an opportunity for the Nigerian leader to highlight the importance of public and private organisations to work together to grow economies that create a prosperous society for all.

He will also discuss what his government is doing to ensure that majority of Nigerians have an acceptable standard of living.

Ahead of the interactive session with the African leaders, President Buhari yesterday attended a session where His Majesty, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, delivered special addresses.

The third annual conference is being attended by world and business leaders, innovators and policymakers from the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

