Police Arrest Notorious Robbers In Adamawa

No fewer than five notorious armed robbers, including a woman terrorising the Numan-Savannah-Lafia highway, have been arrested by the Adamawa police.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the police image maker disclosed that 22 handsets and N52, 280 cash were recovered from the suspects.

“The police were able to lay hands on these people who have been constantly robbing travelers, especially at night along Numan-Savannah-Lafia road.

“They confessed to have robbed these handsets and money from travelers in the course of their operations on the road.”.

The Numan-Savannah-Lafia road is a short stretch of the Yola-Gombe highway, hated by travelers because of its dilapidated nature, especially the Savannah portion.

He said that the 22 phones and N52,280 cash were recovered from the suspects in the course of investigation.

The PPRO urged travelers who lost their phones to armed robbers on the identified road to visit the police headquarters in Yola to identify and claim them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, has deployed additional men and officers to beef up the anti-robbery squad on the highways in the state”, the statement added.

