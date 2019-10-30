Revamping The Mining Sector

Unarguably, one fundamental issue that has continued to dominate discussions in Nigeria’s mining sector is the illegal excavation of some solid mineral resources.

There is hardly any state, out of the country’s 36 states, that is not blessed with one mineral deposit or the other. Interestingly, these precious metals exist in large quantities.

Reports suggest that illegal mining of gold, lead, zinc, tantalite, iron ore, tin, columbite and gemstones takes place in no fewer than 10 states in the country.

Increasingly, minerals like gold, zinc, lead, tantalite, columbite, laterite and others are being mined illegally consequent upon which the nation is being fleeced of resources that ordinarily should have accrued to it.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), in one of its reports released in February this year, disclosed that Nigeria boasts of about 44 minerals found in commercial quantity in 450 locations across the country.

Indeed, there is no contesting the fact that as a nation, Nigeria has enormous wealth in terms of mineral resources which could be used for the good of all if well harnessed.

Nigeria’s stock of mineral resources has the capacity to kick-start a boom in the mining industry. As a matter of fact, beyond oil and gas for which Nigeria is well known globally, huge deposits of solid minerals abound in the country.

It is saddening to note that despite the huge resource endowment, Nigeria has only been able to attract 0.12 per cent of the five per cent share of exploration investments flowing into the West African region.

The mining sector is responsible for just 0.33 per cent of employment, 0.02 per cent of exports and 0.3 per cent of the country’s GDP.

Why is the nation not getting the best in terms of revenue from the mining sector? With all the hues and cries about making the states economically viable, is the time not ripe for focus to be shifted to this all-important sector?

Available reports indicate that there is high incidence of illegal mining in Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Niger States. According to NEITI, while Zamfara State has four illegal mining locations, Plateau has seven.

At an interactive session at the National Assembly, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura decried the paltry returns from the mining sector.

He said as governor of Nasarawa State for eight years, his administration never generated up to N100m from solid minerals despite the state’s fame for its richness in solid minerals.

Currently, the sector is weighed down by challenges of funding and attracting new investments, the security situation around mining areas and the preponderance of artisanal and illegal mining operations.

The overall implication of this is that huge revenues are being lost on a daily basis.

Mining is on the exclusive list and this ultimately restricts the states’ direct investment in the sector.

There is absolutely no reason why despite having several stocks of minerals that could kick-start a boom in the mining industry and what it takes to be a prime destination for mining activities on the continent, Nigeria cannot boast of significant revenue from the mining sector.

The nation must do the needful which, we believe, includes adopting strategies to organise artisanal miners into cooperatives to enable them benefit from various government programmes, especially in areas of training on safer mining practices and accessing funding.

Successive administrations, including the current one, have harped endlessly on diversifying the economy. Indeed, this can be done effectively by tapping into the rich mineral resources of the country to create employment and wealth.

Concerted efforts are needed to address the low level of investment in the exploration of the country’s vast mineral resources. To this end, government must partner with stakeholders in the industry to deepen the reforms and provide favourable environment for private sector participation.

Arguably, nothing underscores the need for concerted efforts to revamp the mining sector more than the fact that Nigeria imports minerals that it could produce domestically, such as salt or iron ore.

There is a need for us to unbundle the sector to give every level of government some measure of participation in the sector.

It is our considered opinion that there is the need for government and, indeed, all the key stakeholders to take a critical look at the sector and work out practical ways of revamping it so that the nation can get the maximum benefit of the rich mineral resources which it is blessed with.

Good enough, the Buhari-led federal government has declared mining one of the two key growth sectors to drive diversification. Government must act fast and the time to do that is now.

