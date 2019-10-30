Connect with us
Senate Stops Fee Increment In Maiduguri Varsity

The Senate yesterday resolved  that all tuition fee increment by the management of the University of Maiduguri should be stopped.

This resolution followed a motion moved by the Senator representing Borno North, Abubukar Kyari, on the astronomical increase of registration and  tuition fees by the authorities of the university.

Kyari, who brought the motion at plenary, under matter of urgent public importance, having cited order 42 and 52 of the senate rule said  the new charges were  worrisome.

He said the increment was from 40 per cent to 400 per cent.

Kyari added that one of the fee was raised from N25,000 to N149,000, noting that  the increment, if allowed to prevail would force students  especially those from Bornu to drop out of school.

This, he said would make them become social  malaise, giving the challenge of  insurgency in the area.

While contributing to the motion, Sen Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano), said there was the need for the federal government via the National  Universities Commission (NUC) to unify the payment of tuition  by federal universities, nothing that some schools were charging indiscriminately.

The Senate, after an affirmative voice vote mandated its committee on Tertiary Education and Tetfund to investigate the matter and report back to  plenary in two weeks.

The  Senate  also considered the first reading of 11 bills  at plenary.

The bills are National Commission for Education of Child Destitution Establishment Bill ,2019 sponsored by  Wamakko Aliyu Magatakarda (APC Sokoto), Federal College of Education, sponsored by Sabin Birini Establishment  Bill, 2019, by  Gobir Abdullahi (APC Sokoto), Tertiary Education Trust Fund Amendment Bill 2019 sponsored by Betty Apiafi (PDP Rivers), Electoral Act Amendment Bill ,2019 sponsored by  Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta), among others.

The Senate however adjourned plenary to November  5, after two weeks of budget defence by  Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA).

The current adjournment to November 5, was to enable various committees present and defend their reports on  budget defence by MDAs to the Senate  Sub Committee on Appropriation.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan in his remark, before senate adjourned plenary commended the committees for their  efforts in conducting the budget defence MDAs.

He said the committees had shown dedication and commitment to the service of fatherland.

Lawan  said October 29, was the final day for the defence of budget by  MDAs, while various  committees would begin to appear before the appropriation subcommittee from October  30 to November  5.

“The time tables supplied by the committee on appropriation on  the budget defence by sub committees of the appropriation committee starts from tomorrow and ends on November 5.

“So we hope that we are able to utilise this  time to ensure that we defend our budgets before the committee on appropriation of the senate.

