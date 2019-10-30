Senate Stops Fee Increment In Maiduguri Varsity

The Senate yesterday resolved that all tuition fee increment by the management of the University of Maiduguri should be stopped.

This resolution followed a motion moved by the Senator representing Borno North, Abubukar Kyari, on the astronomical increase of registration and tuition fees by the authorities of the university.

Kyari, who brought the motion at plenary, under matter of urgent public importance, having cited order 42 and 52 of the senate rule said the new charges were worrisome.

He said the increment was from 40 per cent to 400 per cent.

Kyari added that one of the fee was raised from N25,000 to N149,000, noting that the increment, if allowed to prevail would force students especially those from Bornu to drop out of school.

This, he said would make them become social malaise, giving the challenge of insurgency in the area.

While contributing to the motion, Sen Ibrahim Shekarau (APC Kano), said there was the need for the federal government via the National Universities Commission (NUC) to unify the payment of tuition by federal universities, nothing that some schools were charging indiscriminately.

The Senate, after an affirmative voice vote mandated its committee on Tertiary Education and Tetfund to investigate the matter and report back to plenary in two weeks.

The Senate also considered the first reading of 11 bills at plenary.

The bills are National Commission for Education of Child Destitution Establishment Bill ,2019 sponsored by Wamakko Aliyu Magatakarda (APC Sokoto), Federal College of Education, sponsored by Sabin Birini Establishment Bill, 2019, by Gobir Abdullahi (APC Sokoto), Tertiary Education Trust Fund Amendment Bill 2019 sponsored by Betty Apiafi (PDP Rivers), Electoral Act Amendment Bill ,2019 sponsored by Ovie Omo-Agege (APC Delta), among others.

The Senate however adjourned plenary to November 5, after two weeks of budget defence by Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA).

The current adjournment to November 5, was to enable various committees present and defend their reports on budget defence by MDAs to the Senate Sub Committee on Appropriation.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan in his remark, before senate adjourned plenary commended the committees for their efforts in conducting the budget defence MDAs.

He said the committees had shown dedication and commitment to the service of fatherland.

Lawan said October 29, was the final day for the defence of budget by MDAs, while various committees would begin to appear before the appropriation subcommittee from October 30 to November 5.

“The time tables supplied by the committee on appropriation on the budget defence by sub committees of the appropriation committee starts from tomorrow and ends on November 5.

“So we hope that we are able to utilise this time to ensure that we defend our budgets before the committee on appropriation of the senate.

