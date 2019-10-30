Senator Uba Sani Distributes Relief Materials To Birnin Yero IDP Camp 

As part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of the conflict-affected families currently camped at primary schools in Birnin Yero, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has distributed food items to victims.

The food items include rice, spaghetti, sugar, rice, oil, sachet water, bread and milk.

Senator Sani also distributed cash, other non-food items and supplies worth about N2 million to the displaced families.

He also extended financial support to members of the civilian Joint Task Force to assist the security agencies in curbing the activities of bandits.

Recall that, following a recent outbreak of bandit violence in 17 innocent communities of Igabi Local Government Area, hundreds of people have fled and sought refuge in transitional refugee camps primary schools at neighbouring Birnin Yero.

The displaced communities included Dallatu, Digani, Unguwan Audu, Bakin kasuwa, Jura, Un/Tofa, Sauran Giwa, Kosau, Kajinjiri and Gidan Makeri.

While assessing the condition of the camp during the visit, the Senator observed that in addition to the previous aid, the displaced persons may need health and/or medical assistance, especially the most vulnerable groups of children, women and the elderly, as well as awareness on disease and epidemic prevention.

He noted the need for the civil society and professional bodies to assist in providing numerous services, social activities and protection services to all IDPs across the country in partnership with other operating international organizations and in cooperation with the authorities in the communities where IDPs are located.

However, distributing the food items, Senator Uba, pointed out the need for authorities and the public to endeavour to contribute to support stability of families affected by security incidents by supporting lifesaving of the affected communities and the stability of affected families.

“Such services should include vocational and professional training service aimed to build the capacity of displaced family members and the host community and to empower them vocationally and professionally to help them secure income for their families,” the Senator said.

He advised the implementation of various training programmes in the fields of literacy, life skills, crafts and professions for young men and women.

“Such training programmes should include for example, sewing, embroidery, henna, auto mechanics, mobile phone maintenance, and electrical wiring,” he said.

Uba commended government efforts in previously rehabilitating and reconstructing the homes of affected families in several places most affected by conflicts in the country particularly in the Northeast.

