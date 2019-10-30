Stakeholders Parley To End Obstacles To Effective Health Insurance

As many Nigerians continue to battle access to health services, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has expressed its commitment to work with state governments to improve citizens’ access to healthcare irrespective of their economic status.

To this end, the scheme in partnership with U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) and Department for International Development (DFID) recently organised a three-day workshop for States Social Health Insurance Agencies (SSHIA), themed: Shaping the Future of Health Insurance Expansion in Nigeria through State Health Insurance Scheme (SHIS): Looking Backwards to Move Forward, in Kano State.

The NHIS said the workshop was organised to collectively forge a way forward and device methods of fast tracking State Health Insurance Schemes (SHIP) implementation towards expanding health insurance coverage in the contry.

It was also aimed at reviewing progress of implementation of SHIS by states, examine impediments, challenges, opportunities and lessons learned as well as providing technical guidance to SHIS in the development of their scheme’s legal, operational, and implementation designs.

Speaking at the event, executive secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, while speaking, said the workshop was aimed at aligning State Health Insurance Schemes to the NHIS.

He said this was highly necessary, “because, in the year 2000, Nigeria was ranked 187 out of 191 in performance in health care systems globally”.

Sambo noted that this was not good enough for Nigeria’s image among the comity of nations, adding that the global target of attaining the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) by 2015 became a national momentum generated to confront the challenges.

“One of the viable options was to develop a National Health Bill that would transform the health sector so as to be more responsive to meeting the yearnings and aspiration of the citizens.

“It took more than a decade to get this Bill passed into law, which became the current National Health Act that we are all celebrating today.

“One appealing feature of this Act is the provision, that not less than one per cent consolidated revenue shall be dedicated to the health sector, out of which half of that fund is intended to improve financial access to health care services to the citizens through the National Health Insurance,” he explained.

He further stated that the programme had become a reality, adding that many states lagging behind had successfully keyed into the programme.

Sambo added that NHIS intends to develop a comprehensive coordination platform between it, states’ agencies, partners and other stakeholders in order to make health insurance the best programme in Nigeria.

Recall that the Scheme recently disbursed the first tranche of N6.5 billion of Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to 15 states and FCT in the last two weeks.

The benefitting states were Edo (N301 million), Kastina (N636 million), Yobe (N270 million), Delta (N394 million), Lagos (N672 million), Adamawa (N342 million), Kano (N948 million), Anambra (N338), Imo (N301 million), Kaduna (N552 million), Bauchi (N530 million), Bayelsa (N116 million), Ebonyi (N230 million), Oyo N449 million), Plateau (N337 million) and FCT (N118 million).

Other states are expected to be accommodated in the next tranche which will be disbursed soon, according to the Scheme.

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, in his address said the workshop came at a time when Nigerians were clamoring for access to affordable and qualitative healthcare.

Represented by the deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf, Ganduje submitted that access to affordable healthcare had remained a challenge for most households due to high levels of poverty and significant reliance on out of pocket expenses, hence contributory healthcare scheme population coverage throughout the country has remained low.

This challenge, he said had forced most states of the federation to domesticate the NHIS based on their religion and traditional value system and other peculiarities.

The governor disclosed that Kano state had commenced implementation of contributory healthcare scheme, adding that the scheme has been successful with over 370,000 erollees as the scheme currently operates in 245 healthcare facilities comprising of l34 primary healthcare facilities, 37 secondary healthcare facilities and 74 private healthcare facilities withing the state.

The SSHIA on their part, committed to developing an efficient system that would ensure maximum enrolee satisfaction as well as expansion of health insurance in states.

The director general, Katsina State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, Mr Mohammed Safana, who expressed delight over the workshop identified lack of awareness of the scheme as a major concern, saying it was important that the target population such as state civil servants, uniform personnel, and rural dwellers understood the modules of the programme.

He therefore pledged the agency’s commitment to engaging Civil Society Organisations, Nigeria Labour Congress and International donors to sensitise and mobilise people in remote communities and advocacy visits to traditional and religious institutions.

According to him, “Presently, there is presence of health infrastructure in Katsina state. We have earmarked 361 primary healthcare facilities delivering healthcare services to enrollees. The state is ready to support, some communities are also ready to contribute their quota into the pool and with the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, it is a good driving force in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).”

Also, the General Manager, North Central, in charge of the FCT, Plateau, Nassarawa and Benue States said the workshop was critical to the attainment of UHC in the states. She listed some of the challenges encountered by enrollees in her zone to include: delay in receiving codes during referrals, segregation at the primary health care facilities, drugs being out of stock in hospitals among others.

The General Manager, South East, in charge of Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Eboyi States, Mrs Chinasa Agwunobi said the states had passed the law guiding the scheme and presently have Acts regulating the schemes.

She however, commended the state governors for their support saying the schemes in various states had improved progressively while urging them to do better.

The USAID also pledged it’s continuous support to federal and state governments as they develop affordable and quality healthcare systems for Nigerians.

Deputy Health Office Director of the agency in Nigeria, Minal Amin, said that the workshop would help key health stakeholders to learn from one another and to help Nigeria to meet the needs of poor and vulnerable populations to live healthier lives through easy access to health insurance.

She commended the federal government “on the progress made so far toward UHC through substantial new investments at the state and federal levels.

“USAID is certainly proud of its role in supporting the roll-out of state health insurance schemes through our implementing partners, including the Health Policy Plus Project. Financial protection remains at the core of universal health coverage. We can only say it has truly been achieved when everyone can access health services they need without falling into financial hardships. The roll-out of state health insurance schemes is a testament to the country’s commitment to this effort, and we look forward to its full implementation.”

Amin acknowledged that the journey to implementing insurance and achieving the benefits was going to be long, challenging and risky, notwithstanding the many benefits that health insurance may offer.

She said that the collective discussions was aimed at increasing Nigeria’s financing capacity, extend health insurance coverage to the hard-to-reach populations in each state, expand state benefits packages and improve performance of existing schemes.

She also stressed the need for appropriate institutional policy and legal framework to be established to ensure adequate information systems were put in place to support cost control, quality assurance and claims management.

