Stemming The Scourge Of Suicide

With a recent report that 30 per cent of Nigerians suffer mental illness, experts have said that addressing the causes of mental illness and managing the situation will help in reducing the scourge of suicide.

According to a mental health physician and psychotherapist, Maymunah Kadiri, most statistics in Nigeria revealed that one out of every five Nigerians have mental health illness, but the sad part of it is that most Nigerians think people who suffer from mental health illnesses are those on the streets.

She said the people on the streets represent just one to two per cent of mental health cases in the country.

“The 98 per cent of mental illnesses come from us, not those on the streets. As it were right now, one out of every five Nigerians are currently depressed. Depression is so high that it cut across all gender, all socio-economic status etc.

“Anyone can be depressed at any point in time. As a young person, you can have depression. And the bitter truth is that some of us may be depressed without being aware because it is only a doctor that can diagnose if one has chronic depression or not,” she explained.

Speaking on suicide, the psychotherapist said suicide is 100 per cent preventable because the red flags are there, the warning signs are there.“

She, however, advised those going through depression to get a healthy system. “If your friends are not helping you, you would need new friends that can support you. Also, you need to optimize your strengths and minimize your weaknesses,” she added.

Also, medical director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Dr. Monday Igwe, in an interview, described depression or major depressive disorder as one of the severe mental disorders characterised by three core symptoms of low mood or sad feelings, loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed and getting tired easily.

Managing the situation, Igwe said: “I suggest that if you feel this way, you should see your doctor preferably a psychiatrist or a family physician for further evaluation and treatment. For completeness, treatment is usually a combination of medications and psychological treatment.

The medical expert however, decried the ratio of psychiatrists to patients in the country, saying “we don’t have enough psychiatric doctors. Not just psychiatrist alone, the mental health personnel in Nigeria is grossly inadequate. I mean clinical psychologists, mental health nurses, occupational therapists, speech therapists and social workers.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends one psychiatrist to 10,000 population. As at 2014, in Nigeria we had 1 psychiatrist to 1.7million population.”

Meanwhile, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, in her message on 2019 World Mental Health Day, said this year, the focus is on suicide prevention because globally, every 40 seconds, a life is lost to suicide.

She said globally, almost four out of five suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries. In these countries rates of suicide are similar among men and women.

The World Mental Health Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness and mobilise efforts in support of mental health. It is also aimed at creating a platform for stakeholders working on mental health to discuss issues about their work and highlight what needs to be done to advance mental health Agenda globally.

Moeti therefore, urged Nigeria and other Africa governments to facilitate multi-sector collaboration, including limiting access to pesticides, firearms and certain medications and strengthening policies to reduce the harmful use of alcohol.

According to her, the health sector can train non-specialised workers to assess and manage suicidal behaviour, to identify, treat and care for people with mental and substance use disorders, chronic pain and acute emotional distress, and improve follow-up care for people who have attempted suicide

She advised the education sector to implement school-based interventions to offer mental health support for adolescents while also tasking researchers on qualitative studies to identify culturally relevant risk factors and how they apply in different contexts.

She also called on communities to contribute to reducing stigma and discrimination and providing supportive networks.

In her words “Together, we can reduce the number of suicide cases, tackle the stigma of mental illness and support each other for better well-being in our communities.”

However, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in a statement to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day, called for evidence-based multi-sector interventions that must transcend the barriers posed by stigma and taboos.

He said the theme of this year’s celebration: “Suicide Prevention ”, is apt, considering the increasing rate of suicides globally, which Nigeria is not exempted.

Linking suicide and mental health, Ehanire said suicide usually occur in moments of deadly co-action between crisis, impulsive and inability to deal with stressful situations such as, financial difficulties , breakdown of relationships, chronic pain and illness. He identified other factors associated with suicidal behaviour to include experiencing conflict and disasters, violence, abuse or loss.

The minister therefore expressed the ministry’s commitment to implementing evidence-based interventions to control the plight on the populace. “It is a worthwhile endeavour to safeguard precious Nigerian lives and the Federal Ministry of Health will relentlessly pursue these efforts,” said Ehanire.

He further informed that the ministry is also in the process of finalising Mental Health Legislation in the country and updating the existing National Mental Health policy to promote mental health, prevent onset of mental health disorders and improve availability of mental health services in the country.

