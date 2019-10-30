Ultimatum On Strike Still Stands – ASUP

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said its 21 days strike ultimatum issued to the federal government still stands.

The union vowed to shut down polytechnics across the country should the federal government fails to meet its demands at the end of the ultimatum.

LEADERSHIP reports that the union had on October 10 issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal government over the non-implementation of the Federal Polytechnic Act 2019 amendment as well as the violations in the implementation of the 2017 MoU signed with the government, among others.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the Union’s national executive council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, president of the union, comrade Usman Dutse said the NEC has given the leadership of the union the mandate on its next line of action at the expiration of the ultimatum.

He also said ASUP wad not against the Integrated Payroll and Personnel System (IPPIS) by the federal government as long as the peculiarities of lecturers within the polytechnic sector are captured.

He explained that the leadership of the union had met with officials of the federal government on October 23 when some presentation on the IPPIS was made by government. Adding that the government assured them that such peculiarities have been captured.

He said, “The ultimatum given is not yet over. But because of some development that came-up, that is why we had to call our NEC to review our next action when the ultimatum elapsed. NEC has directed further, when the ultimatum elapsed, we have been given the mandate on the next action so we don’t need to convene again.”

“So, the ultimatum still stands.

“On the issue of IPPIS, we met with government on 23 of this month, where the government made presentation as regards to the fears of our peculiarities, they promised that those issues will be captured. Our position and the directive we received from NEC is that our peculiarities should captured. if our peculiarities are addressed then our union may decide to enroll.”

