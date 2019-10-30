Women Leader Seeks Support For Governor Bello

A community women leader and ‘Iya Obatala’ worldwide, Chief Blessing Agbaje, has appealed to the people of Kogi West Senatorial District to give Governor Yahaya Bello a second chance in the forth coming election.

The women leader who hails from Iyamoye Ijumu, Kogi State, in a press statement in Lokoja noted that a second chance for Governor Yahaya Bello can speedily pave way for Kogi West in the near future.

According to her, the easiest way for Kogi West to achieve the power rotation is understanding and cooperation between the west and central Senatorial Districts.

“Let’s give our total support to ensure the second tenure of Governor Yahaya Bello, when he accomplish it, we can bargain our position for Kogi West in 2023,” she said.

The Iya Obatala expressed fears that; “If the governorship seat by chance goes to the Kogi East now, I don’t know how soon it will leave there again but if West and Central play the game right now, it’s going to be eleven local government areas versus nine local government against the East.”

She appealed to Kogi West leaders to play the game with understanding and having the future at heart as she said the situation at hand is beyond Governor Yahaya Bello himself.

