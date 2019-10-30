Zlatan Wins Big At 2019 AFRIMMA

The 2019 Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) brought together a good number of African artistes on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

One of the biggest winners at this year’s AFRIMMA is Zlatan. The achievement seems to have thrown the Zanku singer off guard as he went on Instagram to drop an emotional message about his journey as an artiste and also show his appreciation to the organisers and his fans who took his name to the height it is today, voting for him to win the award.

He said: “My journey through music is very much a story in which reminiscing will only bring about tears of joy as a lot has happened over the years such as countless studio recordings, driving miles just to get performance slot, sleepless nights moving round Lagos and Ogun states just for my music to be heard. But overtime I want to appreciate a lot of respectable folks such as colleagues in the industry, friends, family and my team for this great support from the beginning, to my fans zlatanovaz worldwide both old and new disciples supporting my music it’s of immense joy and appreciation. Deep down my heart I want to say thank you all.

“However this is just a stepping stone, there is still a lot to be done regarding using my music as a weapon of encouragement and support towards the society in diaspora. @afrimma I want to thank you for the recognition, this means a lot and to my great fans I say thank you proper for taking out time to vote regardless of my ills. Thank you all for the support, the album Zanku is on the way let’s keep spreading a positive energy, kapaichumarimarichupako!!!!!”

This is a big feat for the singer who was nominated at the recently held Headies Award but went home with no win except for his name coming up with Burna Boy for the Best Collabo which he also won at AFRIMMA.

Check out other winners:

Best Male East Africa – Ommy Dimpoz – Tanzania

Best Female East Africa – Akothee – Kenya

Best Male Southern Africa – Master KG – South Africa

Best Male Central Africa – Fally Ipupa – Congo

Best African Group – Toofan – Togo

Best Newcomer – Zlatan – Nigeria

Artist of the Year – Burna Boy – Nigeria

Best Rap Act – Phyno – Nigeria

Song of the Year – Killing Dem by Burna Boy/Zlatan

Best African DJ USA – Dj Poison Ivy – Kenya

AFRIMMA Video of the Year – Dumebi by Rema

Best Francophone – Dj Arafat – Ivory Coast

Radio/TV Personality of the Year – Willy Tuva – Kenya.

