ENTERTAINMENT
Zlatan Wins Big At 2019 AFRIMMA
The 2019 Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) brought together a good number of African artistes on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
One of the biggest winners at this year’s AFRIMMA is Zlatan. The achievement seems to have thrown the Zanku singer off guard as he went on Instagram to drop an emotional message about his journey as an artiste and also show his appreciation to the organisers and his fans who took his name to the height it is today, voting for him to win the award.
He said: “My journey through music is very much a story in which reminiscing will only bring about tears of joy as a lot has happened over the years such as countless studio recordings, driving miles just to get performance slot, sleepless nights moving round Lagos and Ogun states just for my music to be heard. But overtime I want to appreciate a lot of respectable folks such as colleagues in the industry, friends, family and my team for this great support from the beginning, to my fans zlatanovaz worldwide both old and new disciples supporting my music it’s of immense joy and appreciation. Deep down my heart I want to say thank you all.
“However this is just a stepping stone, there is still a lot to be done regarding using my music as a weapon of encouragement and support towards the society in diaspora. @afrimma I want to thank you for the recognition, this means a lot and to my great fans I say thank you proper for taking out time to vote regardless of my ills. Thank you all for the support, the album Zanku is on the way let’s keep spreading a positive energy, kapaichumarimarichupako!!!!!”
This is a big feat for the singer who was nominated at the recently held Headies Award but went home with no win except for his name coming up with Burna Boy for the Best Collabo which he also won at AFRIMMA.
Check out other winners:
Best Male East Africa – Ommy Dimpoz – Tanzania
Best Female East Africa – Akothee – Kenya
Best Male Southern Africa – Master KG – South Africa
Best Male Central Africa – Fally Ipupa – Congo
Best African Group – Toofan – Togo
Best Newcomer – Zlatan – Nigeria
Artist of the Year – Burna Boy – Nigeria
Best Rap Act – Phyno – Nigeria
Song of the Year – Killing Dem by Burna Boy/Zlatan
Best African DJ USA – Dj Poison Ivy – Kenya
AFRIMMA Video of the Year – Dumebi by Rema
Best Francophone – Dj Arafat – Ivory Coast
Radio/TV Personality of the Year – Willy Tuva – Kenya.
MOST READ
Appeal Court Upholds Dambazau’s Election As Reps Member
Aisha Buhari Mourns Tafawa Balewa’s Wife
ADSEMA Opens Camps For Flood Victims In Adamawa
2,000 Birnin Kebbi Flood Victims Receive Relief Materials
Peaceful Co-existence In Kaduna Our Priority – el-Rufai
With PMB In Power, There’s Hope For Nigeria – Gwamna
Ambode In The Eye Of The Storm
MOST POPULAR
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Minister Walks Out Pinnick, Others For Coming Late To Meeting
-
COLUMNS24 hours ago
As el-Rufai Dares The Devil Of Tradition
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Minister Targets December For Lagos/Ibadan Train Service Test- run
-
NEWS11 hours ago
APC Insists On Closed Borders, Reject Rice Importation Offer From Vietnam
-
BUSINESS23 hours ago
GTBank Removes Charges For Young Undergraduates
-
AGRICULTURE14 hours ago
Ministry Pledges Support, Seeks Partnership With Farmers Group
-
ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Wizkid Nominated For 2019 Soul Train Music Awards
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
Nigerians Lead As Wheelchair Tennis Tournament Begins In Abuja