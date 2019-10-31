SPORTS
2021 AFCON: Rohr Picks Musa, Ekong, 21 Others For Benin, Lesotho
Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has empaneled his squad for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho, with Captain Ahmed Musa back after injury.
Midfielder Ramon Azeez was also retained after seeing action in this month’s 1-1 draw with five-time world champions Brazil in Singapore.
Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was invited for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt this year’s summer.
This is even as Nigeria’s first choice, Francis Uzoho was out for several months after his horrific injury against Brazil and defender Kenneth Omeruo is also back, while there would be another opportunity for midfielder Mikel Agu to flow back to the mainstream.
France-based utility player, Samuel Kalu returned after missing the prestige friendly against Brazil. England-based midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo is on standby as a result of his injury and is being monitored.
Nigeria, who won the bronze medals in Egypt, opened their campaign for a place in Cameroon 2021 by welcoming the Squirrels of Benin Republic (who also featured in Egypt) to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday, 13th November, before flying to Maseru to play Lesotho’s Crocodiles on Sunday, 17th November, on day two of the qualifying series.
The invited players are Goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Maduka Okoye. The defenders are Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem, William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Bryan Idowu. invited midfielders are Alexander Iwobi, Mikel Agu, Wilfred Ndidi, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo and Ramon Azeez, while the striker are Captain Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu.
On standby are Leon Balogun, Peter Olayinka and Oghenekaro Etebo.
