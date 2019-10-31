2023 Presidency: It Is Permissible To Dream – Progressive Governors

Governors under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have said that it is permissible to nurse ambition for any office in the country, but must be done in tandem with the nation’s constitutional requirements.

This is as they also chided the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for casting aspersion on the judiciary when they were the ones who ran to seek redress at the temple of justice.

This were the points raised at a meeting between governors elected on the platform of the APC and Information Commissioners of their various states even as they urged that it was time to come together and move the nation forward.

Addressing the media men in Abuja at the end of the meeting, Governor of Lagos state, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat also revealed that the meeting was to fine-tune the response mechanism of the various APC-controlled states.

Speaking on the speculation of certain campaign offices were springing up across the country, he said: “Everybody sleeps, so it is ok to dream. The reality is that INEC will come up with time tables and that means that whatever people do, it may work and it may not work. I have not seen any campaign office in Lagos and in Kaduna but that does not mean that they may not exist. But that is the essence of democracy, we all signed up for constitutional democracy which means that I have the right to gather anybody together and say that I want to be president. As long is my activities do not negatively affect any other human being then it is ok.

While addressing the PDP’s concerns about the apex court judgement, he said: “Why did they go to the court if they don’t believe in it? They went to court to file a case, why did they go there to file the case when they believe the courts don’t have what it takes to deliver justice? I think that is ridiculous. We all went there, but because you don’t like the outcome, because you cannot prove your case, you don’t need to desecrate the institution.

“Our judges have been at the head of other countries’ judiciary; The Gambia and other places, so why will a party desecrate that institution because they lost a case? I think that is so very unfair. Why do you go to a house, when you don’t believe in that house?

“We want to congratulate Mr. President and the leader of our party for the Supreme Court decision to uphold his election. We think this is important for our democracy, we think the Judiciary arm have done their job and then we can focus fully on governance. The other parties should also understand that elections must come and go, somebody will win, and somebody will not, this is the time to move forward and all come together as Nigerians and continue to build our country.

