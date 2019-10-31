NEWS
Akeredolu Backs Forensic Audit Of NDDC
The Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has expressed optimism that only a forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would return the interventionist agency to the path of fiscal discipline, accountability and transparency.
The governor who made this known on the heels of the inauguration of the Interim Management Committee by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, even as he hailed the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that NDDC be audited.
Akeredolu who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, said, ”The directive by Mr President that a forensic audit of the NDDC be carried out remains the best in the direction of transparency, accountability and fiscal discipline.
”Such move, no doubt, sets not just a benchmark but a desirable check on how the agency would be run now and in the near future. The directive is noble and deserves every support it requires.
”It is against this backdrop that I congratulate the three-man Interim Management Committee headed by Dr (Mrs) Gbene Joi Nunieh as the Acting Managing Director. I have no doubt that the team is conscious of the enormity of the assignment before it.’’
The Minister had on Tuesday night inaugurated a three-man interim committee to oversee the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, while the Forensic Audit is going on.
