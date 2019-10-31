Alaghodaro 2019: Halima Dangote, Osayi Alile, Others To Lead Conversation On Enhancing Social Welfare

The Executive Director of Dangote Group, Halima Dangote and the Chief Executive Officer of ACT Foundation and consultant for Access Bank Plc on its CSR projects, Osayi Alile will lead a host of other social entrepreneurs at the Alaghodaro 2019 Summit to explore paths to enhance the social welfare of Edo people.

The Alaghodaro Summit, in its third edition with the theme, “Delivering to our People: The Next Level”, is organised to mark the third-year anniversary of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State and hosts Nigeria’s business and investment community to showcase the progress being recorded in transforming the state into an investment haven.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie explained that the three years of the Godwin Obaseki-led government was basically focused on the welfare and sustainability of the ordinary Edo people.

According to him, while the first and second editions of the summit concentrated on attracting investment and human capacity development to Edo State, the third edition would evaluate the impacts of the policies and programmes of the state government on the people and make projections for the future.

“From the theme of the 2019 summit: ‘Delivering to Our People, The Next Level,’ one can tell that the focus is how the governor intends to do more for our people; the farmer, the vulcanisers on the streets, the market men and women, drivers, young people, those in the organised private sector, civil servants and the unemployed among others.”

He continued, “In the area of economic growth, Obaseki has reemphasised production, industrialisation and working hard to have independent source of electricity. He is also emphasising technical education for our people and primary healthcare.

“Edo State Government is also building roads and finalising paperwork for commencement of the seaport project to open more market opportunities for our people. This administration did all these in three years because the Obaseki-led government is hugely interested in the welfare of the people.

“We will use this year’s Alaghodaro Summit to take stock of the impacts of the governor’s achievements on Edo people and plan for the next level”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

