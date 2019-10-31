Alaghodaro 2019: Presco, Okomu, Nosak, Others Lead Local Players To Summit

As different business concerns are upbeat for the Alaghodaro 2019 Summit, the big-ticket players in Edo State’s economy including Presco Plc, Okomu Plc and Nosak Group, have made strong commitment to throw their weight behind the event.

The Alaghodaro Summit, in its third edition, is organized to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s third year anniversary and would host the crème of Nigeria’s business community in Edo State from November 8 to 12. It is themed “Delivering to Our People: The Next Level.”

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the summit is being sponsored by the private sector actors in acknowledgement of the progress being recorded in the state.

According to him, “We have attracted a lot of businesses in the state in the last three years. At the same time, we have made the state more conducive for a lot of businesses to expand and increase productivity.

Some of these people are throwing their full weight behind the Alaghodaro Summit. Some of these players in the local economy include Presco Plc, Okomu Plc, Nosak Group and a longlist of others. These companies benefit from reforms in education, investment promotion, infrastructure and energy that we have implemented in the last few years.

“We have promoted local enterprise by promoting a strategy that ensures that our people patronize entrepreneurs and businesses in the state and ensure we have a strong and vibrant productive sector. This is evident in what we have at the Utesi corridor, where a lot of production is ongoing.”

He added that part of reforms to open the state up for investment include the prioritisation of basic education and primary healthcare, repositioning Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) to be more private sector driven and investing in infrastructure to attract investors.

“We made commitment to get the Benin Airport begin night operations in partnership with the federal government agencies. This included the purchase and installation of night-landing equipment and supporting relevant agencies to protect and deploy the equipment. This has enabled local players more option in travels and also attracted a major airline to the state.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

