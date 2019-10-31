All Eyes On 21 New Commissioners In Gombe

Gombe State House of Assembly has confirmed the 21 Commissioner nominees forwarded to it by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya. As the commissioners await their respective portfolios, the onus is now on them to deliver, writes JAIYEOLA ANDREWS

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State, at the assumption of office on the 29th May, 2019, expressed his vision on what he wants the state to look like in the coming years. He also harps on the need to reduce the cost of governance through ensuring fiscal responsibility.

In doing that, he said there was need to restructure the state’s civil service, a development which informed inauguration of a Committee on the Review and Restructuring of Civil Service in the state for effective and efficient service delivery.

The Committee chaired by Dr. Jada Daudu carried out the mandate handed out to them for almost two months and submitted its report where it declared that the state’s civil service lacks efficiency and effectiveness.

Jada, while submitting the report to the governor, said that the ethics in the service had been eroded. He added that the state is in a dire situation. He also lamented that during the works of the committee, it was discovered that there is poor record keeping at the local government level.

According to him, the committee discovered that some officials who were supposed to have left the service, “are still there two years after” and must be looked into. The committee chairman told the governor that the critical areas looked at and recommendations made, are aimed at making the civil service in the state more result-oriented.

The most critical of the recommendations is the need to trim down the ministries from 27 to the number the governor may consider appropriate, to ensure fiscal responsibility.

The governor on his part, said the report is robust and touches all aspects of governance in the state, adding that the document will be a source of guidance and control for his administration.

According to the governor, his administration is ready to follow all the recommendations made in the documents to the latter. He promised to go through the report, forward it to the state’s House of Assembly with a view to getting the enabling law that will ensure the implementation of all the recommendations.

Pruning down ministries from 27 to 21

Apparently adhering to the recommendations of the committee, the governor pruned down the state’s ministries from 27 to 21.

The proposed ministries according to the Executive Order by the governor are: Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Information and Culture, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Lands and Survey.

It also includes Ministry for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Special Duties, Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development as well as Ministry of Water Resources.

Also among the new ministries are: Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives, Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Environment and Forest Resources; and Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Commissioner nominees screened

Prominent among those screened in the exercise that lasted for three days, is the daughter of former governor of the state and now a serving senator, Danjuma Goje, Hussaina Goje. Others screened and confirmed by the state house of assembly include, Ibrahim Dasuki, Jalo Waziri, Aishatu Maigari, Ahmed Gana, Mohammed Gambo Magaji, Usman Jahun Biri, Barr Zubairu Mohammed Umar, Alh Adamu Dishi and Alhaji Ibrahim AlHassan.

Others are: Mohammed Magaji Gettado, Dr Habu Dahiru, Engr Abubakar Bappah, Mal Dauda Batari Zambuk, Mijinyawa Yahaya, Mela Audu Nunge , Mr Meshack Lauco, Julius Ishaya, Mrs Na’omi J J Awak, Alh.Muhammed Danladi Adamu, Alh. Shehu Ibrahim Madugu and Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu.

During the screening,11 commissioner-nominees were asked by the speaker, Abubakar Kurba to “take a bow and go,” immediately after they introducing themselves to the lawmakers.

The commissioner-nominees who were told to “take a bow and go” include, Dr Hussaina Goje, Danladi Adamu, Shehu Madugu, Nasiru Aliyu, Mrs Naomi Awak, Adamu Dishi, Usman Biri, Magaji Gettado, Aishatu Maigari, Batari Dauda Zambuk and Julius Ishaya.

Random profile of the commissioners

Malam Muhammad Mustapha Gambo Magaji

Magaji is an economist, banking and change management expert with excellent track record in various spheres of endeavor. He is also a financial consultant. He graduated from the University of Maiduguri and has also received further education at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, aside attending other local and international courses.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria (FIMC), Associate Member, institute of Benefits and Trust Management (IBTM), Member, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (ClBN], Member of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES).

Having held various management positions during his banking career, coupled with his philosophy of an unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence, he ensured that he consistently surpassed expectations. Muhammad voluntarily resigned his appointment from the banking world to start a career in consulting. This gave rise to PowerPoint Consulting Firm Limited, a financial, software and training firm. Muhammad is responsible for the daily affairs of the firm, formulating its strategic leadership direction and its growth.

Magaji is widely acclaimed as an influential and highly respected commentator on national affairs, especially in his home state of Gombe. He is a foundation member of the APC in Dukku council area and was responsible for the provision of logistics to register members free of charge at inception. He contested the Primaries for Dukku/Nafada federal constituency of Gombe State in December 2014 and in October 2018.

Prior to the last general elections in 2019, Magaji was a staunch and passionate advocate for the candidacy of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya. During the campaigns, he was able to deploy various social media platforms and grassroots mobilization efforts to sensitize and mobilize the electorate in favour of all APC candidates. He served as a member of the Gombe State APC campaign council as well as the Gombe State Transition Committee.

Dr. Hussaina Goje

The daughter of former governor of the state, Danjuma Goje, Hussaina, is a seasoned administrator and turnaround expert with a demonstrated history of working with the government and higher education industry. Skilled in impact assessments, Longitudinal Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Public Speaking, Human Resource Development.

She is said to be a strong human resources professional with impact in organizational leadership and system enhancement with a proven skill for reversing underperformance. Hussaina also has records of accomplishment for managing large and diverse human resource teams and portfolios, quality assurance of entrepreneurship programs and administration.

She excels at building cohesive, energetic and result-oriented team by devising clear, relatable growth strategies fuelled by assertive leadership needed for system transformation and graduated from Nottingham Trent University.

Prof. Aishatu Umar Maigari

She was born on 26 July, 1976, attended Sa’adu Zungur Primary school from 1981-1987, Federal Government Girls College, Bauchi from 1988-1993 where she obtained secondary certificate, Bayero university Kano where she bagged Bsc. Hons in Chemistry, with second class upper. Maigari started work with Gombe State Ministry of Education as an Education Officer Chief Chemistry at GGC Doma, Gombe State, had a one year Teachers Technical Certificate in FCE (T) Gombe, Gombe state,

She is also a masters degree holder from Bayero University Kano, 2007 in Analytical Chemistry, worked in Federal College of Education, Gombe, from 2003 to 2017, had her PhD in Analytical Chemistry at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa university, Bauchi in 2016, after which she proceeded to Gombe State University as a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Chemistry, serving as examination officer.

In 2019, Maigari became an Associate Professor In Chemistry Department, Federal University Kashere, Gombe State. She is presently acting Head of department (HOD), Chemistry at the university from where she was nominated as commissioners.

Commissioners awaits portfolios

Having been screened and confirmed by the state’s House of Assembly as commissioners to pilot the affairs of the 21 ministries in the state, they are eagerly awaiting their respective portfolios.

The composition of the governor’s cabinet is made up of academics, politicians and technocrats with proven track records. In a matter of days, Governor Muhammad’s Inuwa Yahaya, LEADERSHIP gathered, will be handing out portfolios to his cabinet members.

As the new commissioners will soon resume at their duty posts, eyes of Gombe people are on them to deliver by ensuring a new dawn in the state, as well as justify the confidence reposed in them by the governor in bringing them on board.

The governor, who at different fora expressed his vision and dream of greater Gombe, will definitely not take an excuse for non-performance from his cabinet members. Whether the new commissioners will complement the efforts of the governor in his bid at fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Gombe State or not, time will tell.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

