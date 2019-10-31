Another Look At Defence Budget

When President Muhammadu presented the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, the sum of N100 billion was proposed as the budgetary allocation to defence.

For a country going through its most daunting internal security problem since the civil war of the 1960’s, this figure is most inadequate to provide for the armament, technology and human resources that would be working to contain the insecurity in the land.

No doubt, the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have recorded appreciable breakthroughs in the fight against insurgency and other forms of insecurity, but a lot still has to be done and this requires a lot of money and logistics.

A recent tour of the insurgency-ravaged North East by members of the Senate Committee on Defence showed that the war against insurgency is far from being over, as there is now a resurgence of attacks in the area.

The N100 billion allocated to defence out of the N10.33 trillion budget is barely one percent of the overall budget; yet, for a nation that battles against insurgency, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other forms of criminality, it is expected that that sector will command a sizeable chunk of the resource allocation in view of the vital importance of security to the overall national development.

This is against the avalanche of funding sources including extortion, charitable donations, smuggling, remittances and kidnapping, ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities that are open to Boko Haram.

Moreover, the number of doctrinally based non-governmental organisations sending funds to local terrorist groups is on the increase, amidst increasing radicalisation that has continued to remain a high level of threat.

It is worthy of note that this N100 billion is allocated not just for the army, but the entire defence sector. This amount is not even enough for an arm of defence, especially considering the high level of insurgency spread all over the country.

There are insurgency issues in the North East, banditry in the North West, threat of the separatist groups in the South East and Niger Delta militants in the South South respectively; kidnapping in the South West, herdsmen attacks in parts of North Central. Basically, there are security issues everywhere.

It is also noteworthy that Defence sector is not a revenue generating entity that can raise funds. The Army, Navy and Air Force have hardware to take care of, and they have the trainings to undertake, in addition to their salaries and allowances which need to be adequate and prompt in order to raise and sustain the morale of personnel, especially those at the front lines. The complaint in recent times is that NAF does not have sufficient radar coverage over the nation.

The armed forces have a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders, more so when the country is in a state of anomie.

For the military that is currently prosecuting a war and with great need for equipment and weaponry to achieve its objectives, there is need for adequate funding. This is more so, considering the additional roles the armed forces play in internal security operations in helping the police to fight crime.

Hence, with all these responsibilities and for a military that has taken on so much responsibility, there is no doubt that they need all the support they can get.

There is therefore no way the armed forces can perform at optimal level with this budgetary allocation.

We are of the view that members of the National Assembly should take advantage of the ongoing budget defence to adjust the defence budget to meet current security challenges in the country.

Recent reports of fraud and financial recklessness by some military personnel are worrisome. Government and the top hierarchy of the military must look inwards with a view to blocking such leakages.

There is also the need to find alternative ways of funding the military apart from the general government budgetary process since there are too many needs competing for scarce resources.

The growing spate of insecurity in the country has continued to worry every patriotic Nigerian and no amount of money spent to contain the problem is too much, for there cannot be sustainable national development in a state of anarchy.

