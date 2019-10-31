NEWS
APC Chieftain Flays Kidnap Of Appeal Court Judge In Edo
The former Chief Press Secretary to Godwin Obaseki and an APC Chieftain, Prince John Mayaki, has condemned the reported kidnap of an Appeal Court Judge, Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme on Wednesday 30th of October by armed gunmen.
LEADERSHIP recalls that Justice Chioma was kidnapped on her way to Court in Benin City and Edo State’s Commissioner of Police, Dan-Mallam Mohammed, who confirmed the incident said a manhunt is presently ongoing to rescue to Judge and apprehend the criminals.
Responding to the development, Mayaki described it as yet another avoidable sad occurrence and further indication of the complete breakdown of law and order in Edo State.
He also queried the effectiveness of the pseudo-state police set up by the Governor.
He said: “Security is at its lowest level ever in the history of Edo State due to the incompetence of the state’s Chief Security Officer, Mr. Godwin Obaseki. Today, families in Edo State are made to bear unimaginable pain as a result of senseless criminal attacks including kidnappings, killings, and violence.”
“Not long ago, the state was thrown into a state of confusion over similar kidnap of Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin of Irrua Specialist Hospital even though he was traveling within Benin City, in broad daylight, with a retinue of attached police officers, some of whom were killed. His release was secured after a reported payment of ransom and the Governor made another empty promise of avoiding a repeat.”
“Since the Governor’s promise, a metaphor for his entire stay in office, more citizens have been kidnapped and killed. Other residents, irrespective of status, are now afraid to move around or conduct businesses for fear of being kidnapped or attacked. Worse still, instead of curbing this ugly development, Governor Godwin Obaseki is directly compounding the problem with his association with notorious thugs and tacit encouragement of violence just to further a selfish political ambition,”
“Mr. Obaseki established ‘Operation Wabazigan’ and got his Assembly to approve huge sums for it from the state treasury. However, in spite of this, security in Edo State has grown worse because funds meant for this security outfit were mismanaged and diverted, with the hired officers used principally for the intimidation of political opponents.”
