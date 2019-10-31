APC Crisis: I Won’t Reply Sagay – Oshiomhole

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has said that he would not reply chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay through the media over series of allegations levelled against him about the crisis in the party and Edo State.

Oshiomhole, who stated this in Abuja, stressed that he would rather call him on phone or schedule a meeting with him and hear issues he claimed he had with him, saying he decided not to reply him through media because of the respect he has for him (Sagay).

It would be recalled that the learned silk had during the weekend accused Oshiomhole of creating more problems for the party with his aggressive attitude, adding that he would personally demand his removal as party chairman if Edo State, the only state controlled by the APC in the South-South, was lost to the opposition.

But when journalists confronted Oshiomhole for his reaction to the allegations, he insisted that he had not read what the PACAC chairman said, noting that even if he had read it, he won’t reply through newspapers.

“All I can tell you is that, I have a lot of respect for Professor Itse Sagay. I do remember very well that he was one of those who said I should contest for President. I respect him; he’s a very consistent fellow. He believes in what he believed in and he pays the price for it.

“So, I have a lot of respect for him. If he has said those things, I’m not going to reply him through the newspapers. I will find out what he said and I will find out, call him and know what the issues are, that he’s not comfortable with. He is my brother and my elder statesman,” Oshiomhole said.

Meanwhile, reacting to what was described as frequent trips by President Muhammadu Buhari, the ruling party national chairman maintained that the President is yet to match one of his predecessors in visiting foreign lands.

Oshiomhole, who faulted claims of critics cited a book Late Gani Fawehinmi wrote where he calculated the number of days Obasanjo spent in foreign lands during his eight-year tenure.

According to him, “Saying the President involves in frequent trips is not correct. I remember very well, there is no President in recent Nigeria’s history, since 1999 till now, that travelled out of Nigeria as much as former President Olusegun Okikiola Aremu Obasanjo did.

“If you check through your newspapers and play back some of your electronic coverage, you will find where Gani Fawehinmi (of the blessed memory) took time to calculate the number of days President Obasanjo was out of Nigeria, visiting foreign countries.

“He even tried to calculate the number of hours he was spending in air comparing to the number of hours he was spending on Nigeria’s soil. So, how can you, that was already an adult when Obasanjo was President suggest that Buhari travels more often than other persons. That is not correct.”

