Apex Court Verdict: Now, Distractions Are Over – Nwosu

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA in Imo state in the last general elections, Chief Uche Nwosu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Supreme Court, say that the needless distractions were over.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP challenging the victory of President Buhari in the last election.

Chief Nwosu in a statement titled ‘Now the distractions are over’ he issued in Abuja said it was not in doubt that President Buhari won the election resoundingly. He said that with the distraction of election litigation over, the president can now settle down to deliver on his electoral promises.

“There has never been any doubts about the credibility of your victory. Nigerians spoke resoundingly through the ballot, that they have confidence in the integrity of the promises you have made and they are ready to go with you, the whole hog,” Chief Nwosu said.

He advised the former vice President to join hands with President Buhari and the ruling APC “realise their progressive agenda for our dear country”.

