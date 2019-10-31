Bayelsa Guber: Gov Dickson’s Allegations Against INEC Shameful – APC

The director-general designate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Bayelsa State ahead of the forthcoming governorship election, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, has faulted the claims by Governor Seriake Dickson and the Peoples Democratic Party ([PDP) that the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are colluding to select State Polling Officers (SPOs) to subvert the conduct and outcome of the election.

However, Professor Brisibe said the APC has condemned the offer of alleged N1 billion bribe by the state governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate and jeopardize the November 16 governorship polls in the state.

The APC, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe said though It is important to notify the national and state officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that their integrity is at stake, the alleged bribe offered by the Bayelsa governor is to upturn the popular wish of the people against the PDP that has been rejected by the people.

According to Brisibe, any perpetuation of an illegality in connivance with the PDP, which is just a paper tiger, and a rejected party in the state for its 20 years of misrule, will destroy the image of the electoral body.

The APC campaign council urged INEC to withstand the temptation of being used by the PDP to truncate the electoral process, “especially with regard to the November 16 governorship polls in the State.”

“It is shameful that the PDP which claims to be on ground with all the structures required to win the elections, has chosen an illegal path by releasing such a whooping sum to compromise electoral standards.”

“We are worried that at a time when pensioners’ gratuity liability in the state stands at over N30 billion and there is a very huge infrastructure gap, Mr, Dickson could offer that sum to compromise an election in which he is not even a candidate.

“A sensible and sensitive leader would rather have spent that sum to clear some backlog of payments to workers and pensioners to drastically reduce the prevailing poverty in the state. It is quite unfortunate that the Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of influencing the appointment of adhoc staff by the Independent National Electoral commission for the November 16, governorship polls in the state. That accusation without doubt is symptomatic of a sinking party who in error believes that the electoral umpire cannot on its own recruit its staff for purposes of election but must depend on others to get things done.

“The PDP has always perpetuated such illegalities to impend the electoral wishes of the people and whenever they fail in their bid to compromise the process by colluding with INEC they cry foul, which is what they have resorted to again. They have failed to know that it is always within the purview of the electoral umpire to select their adhoc staff for the conduct of election based on set criteria which includes competence and capacity to handle critical assignments such as election and that INEC performs this assignment with the view to conducting credible polls,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

