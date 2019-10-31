Be Involved In Social Engineering Process, NGO Urges Nigerian Youths

The African Centre for Media and Democracy (AFRICMIL) has said Nigeria needs social transformation that is people oriented, progressive and beneficial saying that for this to happen, youths who constitute a greater percentage of the the population must be actively involved in the social engineering process.

Coordinator of AFRICMIL, Dr Chindo Onumah stated this yesterday in Abuja at a round table on ‘Raising political awareness among students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria’ with the theme ” Democracy and political mobilization: the role of students and youths”.

Onumah said historically, Nigerian students have always been in the frontline of effort to change unequal social relations in the country as far back as mid 1920s with the creation of West African Student’s Union (WASU) which was partly pioneered by Nigerian students in London. They fought against colonialism and the emancipation of Africans.

He said in the 1970s, the National Union of Nigerian Students under the leadership of Segun Okeowo, a student in University of Lagos was directly involved in the national politics for proper funding of education for Nigerian students adding that they organised nation wide protest to reject all policies that were not in the interest of students and workers profiling alternatives.

“Although, they suffered all kinds of maltreatment in the process, they remained adamant in their struggle against the forces of feudalism, elitism and retrogression.

“The involvement of students in national politics was the result of active political engagement on campus through political education classes as well as partnership with the Progressive Academic Staff Union and the Nigerian Labour Congress. “Unfortunately, this is no longer the cases” He said.

He maintained that to change the current situation, the political education philosophy of the 1970s and the 1980s that provided veritable platforms for students to engage one another and the society must be reinvented.

In her address, the Program Manager, Rosa Luxemburg West Africa, (an Non Governmental Organization that promotes political education) Angela Odah said the round table is very important as the role that students and youths play in the sustainable growth and development of Nigeria and Africa generally can not be over emphasised.

She said the present situation is far from the ideal calling on the youths to brace up to play the role of of ensuring our political and other leaders of society are held accountable for policies they produce in the governance of our country.

