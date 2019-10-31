‘Behind Her Mask’ Blockbuster Set For Lagos Premiere

Behind Her Mask’ movie, an all-female cast film, stylised to explore diverse masks worn by women every day in order to keep up appearances, is set to premiere in Lagos. This film is based on real-life issues, ranging from God’s divine purpose for individuals, to self-esteem issues, mental health needs and much, much more.

The Movie cast consists of superlative class actresses and personalities who put their best in bringing their characters alive. They include Yemi Adenuga, the first black female councilor in the Republic of Ireland. She acted the role of IVY in the movie.

The character of DAISY, the conference convener is acted by Pastor Funmilayo Okeowo, a veteran actress based in London, United Kingdom. She portrayed her character with excellence in Behind Her Mask.

The Character of EMERALD was acted by Carole Bardsley, a British born actress who has acted with over 20 years of experience. She delivered her role with poise.

The Movie set with a conference theme has 2 of London’s best as Facilitators. The Career Nugget Founder, Morenike Ajayi delivered an ‘elevator’ style speech that will equip viewers for a brilliant career in any field and Pauline Long, the serial philanthropist and convener of BEFFTA Awards, gave a short talk that will equip anyone for a better future.

Bola Akande, daughter of the theatre icon Olusola Ishola Ogunsola, aka Dr Ishow Pepper, the director of the movie has written and directed 7 films amongst which are Caged and Broken both movies have been well acclaimed, before this. She holds a Masters degree in Filmmaking from Manchester School of Arts.

Behind Her Mask Movie is carefully put together with a beautiful voice over, delivered by the producer Adedoyin Akande, voiced to add flavor to the narrative.

The film was shot on locations in and around Manchester, UK on 4K resolution finished with beautiful colour grading for cinema release.

This is a must-watch movie for everyone to gain insight into the mind of a woman. This movie is expected to premiere at Magnificent Cinema, Ikorodu Road, Shomolu on Saturday November 23, 2019 by 4.00pm and later at Ibadan on Saturday 30th November and in Abuja on Saturday 7th December 2019.

