Bogoro: Walking The Talk In Nigeria’s Tertiary Education

The famous American motivational author/speaker, John Mason, once said, “Those who can, do; those who can’t, complain; stones and sticks are only thrown at fruit-bearing trees.” What Mason’s conception entails is that people with momentum all share one trait; they attract criticisms. How you respond to the criticisms determines the rate of your momentum.

This explains why Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro’s re-appointment on April 21, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari elicited mixed reactions. For the forces of good, Prof Bogoro is all that is needed to revamp the ailing fortune of tertiary education sector in Nigeria, which had been on the downward trend in the last few decades. On the other hand, those who see TETFUND as a cash cow continued their baseless campaign of calumny against him.

President Buhari’s decision to recall him was definitely informed by the confidence he has in the capacity and track records of the erudite scholar to rescue the nation’s education system. So far, with his humble, calm and calculative mien, Prof Bogoro has continued to prove his critics wrong. Time and tide have tested and proven his character, as investigations into the phantom and spurious allegations against him crumbled like pack of cards.

It is incontrovertible that Bogoro has been highly rated having keyed into President Buhari’s fight against corruption ahead of others and has won accolades as one of the incorruptible officers in recent times. TEfund today is celebrating the impact and improved ranking of Nigerian higher institutions internationally because of four years of intensive interventionist approach in the nation’s tertiary institutions. A few examples will be highlighted in this article for want of space.

TETFUND was established by an Act of 2011, replacing the Education Trust Fund (ETF) with the statutory responsibility of, among other functions, the development and maintenance of physical infrastructure for teaching and learning; institutional material and equipment; research and publications and Academic Staff training in addition to its intervention on other areas considered critical to the development of public tertiary institutions.

Since his reappointment, TETFUND has been refocused in pursuit of one of its coreresponsibilities of rehabilitating decaying infrastructure and the construction of new ones that are relevant to the development of learning in the nation’s public tertiary institutions.

One of his major areas of concentration is a programme that seeks to advance the nation’s tertiary institutions is conduct of research, innovation and development activities. During his first stint, he floated the Department of Research and Development (R&D) at the TETFUND headquarters with the duty of stimulating, supervising and coordinating research and development activities in the public tertiary institutions.

In pursuant of its objective of training academic staff, TETFUND has a programme of scholarship for upgrading the capacity of the academic staff of the nation’s tertiary institutions in local and foreign educational institutions. Under the programme, Academic Staff Training and Development (AST & D), there are presently 24,194 of such scholars pursuing various post graduate degrees in universities outside the country.

In an interactive session with the beleaguered scholars, Bogoro stated: “TETFUND cannot turn a blind eye to your travails, hence the fact -finding trip to orrect the non -responsive posture of the last administration at the Fund.”

At the end of the day, evidence of the scholars’ indebtedness was collaborated by their various institutions. There has been a lot of jubilation and commendation following this singular achievement of Professor Bogoro. And so far, there is no gainsaying the fact that from a state of doldrums, stagnation and loss of focus that the TETFUND went through in the two years that Bogoro was away, the agency is once more back on track and working. Cumulatively, that is his first and second coming. Bogoro’s contribution to lifting the standard of education is unparalleled. The sector has never had it so good.

Across the length and breadth of Nigeria, the footprint of TETFund under Prof Bogoro dots campuses. The example of the North East of Nigeria is by no means exhaustive. But suffice to use a particular zone to buttress the humongous impact TETFund under Bogoro is making. In war torn North East for instance, in his first three years, TETfund as part of its intervention at the Modibbo Adamu University of Technology constructed Business and Science Education buildings between 2009 and 2012, construction of 750 Seater with LNO integrated studios for the school of Agricultural Technology in 2013, TETFUND special project and the construction of Business and Science Education Buildings, 2009-2012 normal project.

The Federal Polytechnic, Mubi through TETfund also got a 250 seating capacity twin lecture theatre and lecture room furniture, through the 2010 TETfund intervention as well as offices and lecture classrooms. Adamawa State University, Mubi got the TETfund Information and Communication Technology building in 2007/2008 (merged) normal intervention, Idris Alooma Polytechnic, Geidam in Yobe State was rewarded with the construction of Electrical Engineering department 2012 TETfund normal intervention.

Others include the Federal College of Education Azare; Bauchi State got its own fair share by when he constructed a female hostel, lecture theatre and early childhood centre. Construction and furnishing of the Senate Building, 4 bedroom duplex senior staff quarters, extension of electricity and installation of power supply, back up with 9 boreholes, construction of Faculty of Arts complex and procurement of 2no 30-seaters and 3no 18-seaters buses were part of what University of Maiduguri got from TETfund. Others are procurement and installation of two 800KVA, two 500KVA and two 100 KVA generators for the campus and also procurement and installation of solar lighting system in the school. The Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (ATBU), Bauchi, through TETfund got hostels renovated, procurement of office equipment and furniture.

There were also construction of workshop and laboratory, construction and furnishing of academic staff office complex, procurement of hospital equipment and vehicles among others. Taraba State University has also maximally benefitted from TETfund projects. Federal University Wukari, Taraba State is not left out, as TETfund’s intervention see to the construction of two modern male and female hostels and construction of office building, accommodation for both faculties of Pure and Applied Sciences, Humanities, Management and that of Social Sciences. At Gombe State University, the construction of students’ hostel is 100 per cent completed. The ongoing projects for the College of Medical Sciences handled by TETfund are at their advanced stages, that is, research laboratories, theatre, hostels and skills acquisition laboratories.

It is not out place that the chairman of the Governing Council, Gombe State University, Prof Idris Mohammed lauded the efforts of TETfund for the gesture that was rendered to the university in ensuring sustainability in the education sector. In like manner, Senator Binta Mashi, the chairperson, Senate Committee on TETfund congratulated TETfund for winning many awards during the 2015 service delivery award among which is the award for the best intervention agency in Nigeria in 2014/2015, decided by the transparent voting of Nigerians and witnessed by international and development partners.

Focus has been the secret of numerous achievements recorded by Bogoro since taking over at TETfund and he has justified the confidence reposed on him by turning around the story of Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions within the shortest time. As we speak, about 9,000 lecturers of tertiary institutions further their education through TETfund, as recorded by the North East Development Advocates.

The year 2015 witnessed further consolidation on the modest achievements so far recorded by TETfund and has strived to hit over 10,000 mark of academic staff training both locally and internationally for Masters and PhD in diverse fields.

To this end, encomiums have continued to pour on Bogoro for TETfund giant strides in North east higher institutions of learning. For instance, the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Kawuwa Damina, said, “We thank the able Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Bogoro for providing our college with all facilities required for the successful take off of early childhood care centre”.

– Ibrahim is Director, Communication and Strategic Planning, of the Presidential Support Committee

