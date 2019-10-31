Copa Lagos Games, Preparatory Ground For Nigeria — Azeez

Ahead of the forthcoming FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, Super Sand Eagles captain, Abu Azeez has said that ‘Copa Lagos Tournament’ would serve as a good preparatory ground for Nigeria to finish top at the world showpiece.

The 8th edition of the Copa Lagos games is scheduled to run from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3 at Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Recall that the Super Sand Eagles won the Copa Lagos beach soccer tournament for three consecutive years from 2011-2013, but ended up in second place for the second successive year behind Ivory Coast in 2018.

Nigeria will fight a tough competition, including defending African champions, Senegal and World Cup winners Brazil, who will come to Lagos with a bunch of new talent. Another old acquaintance, England, will complete a top-class group.

Super Sand Eagles captain, Abu Azeez, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports, disclosed its intention of reclaiming the title at the start of the Copa Lagos tournament.

“The spirit in the camp is very high and the calibre of players in the national team gives me so much hope and confidence that we will be going to win our fourth Copa Lagos title”.

“We are battle ready to play Senegal, England and Brazil, which will also serve as a good preparatory ground for us ahead of the 2019 Beach Soccer World Cup”.

“At the end of Copa Lagos, I believe the team will be ready for the World Cup because playing Brazil at the group stage of the Copa Lagos will give us a good insight of what we should expect from them when we play them at the World Cup proper”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

