CRIME
Court Remands School Driver For Allegedly Defiling 3-year-old Girl
A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos State, on Thursday ordered that a school driver, Michael Mowete, 35, who allegedly defiled a three-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.
The police charged Mowete, who resides at Block 2, Flat 2, Godmon Estate, Okota, with two counts of indecent and unlawful assault and defilement.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Chief Magistrate A.O. Komolafe, ordered that Mowete be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service in Ikoyi, pending when the case would be filed at the special and sexual offences court, Ikeja.
She adjourned until Nov. 20 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 27, about 3.30p.m., between the minor’s school and her mother’s shop.
He alleged that the defendant, a school driver in the school of the toddler defiled her before dropping her at her mother’s shop.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)
