Court Stops Ambode’s Probe

Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has ordered former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode and the state’s House of Assembly to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed by the ex-governor over an ongoing probe in to his administration.

Justice Adesanya gave the order following a request from the counsel to the lawmakers, Mrs. Adenike Oshinowo, for more time to respond to the motion on notice.

Ambode had gone before the court, seeking an injunction restraining the lawmakers whether by themselves, their servants, agents and or representatives from compelling him, in any manner whatsoever, to appear before them pursuant to the resolution passed by the House on 27th August 2019 or any other resolution passed in respect of the subject matter of this Suit.

The former governor is also praying the court to bar the defendants from representing or continue to represent to the public that he procured 820 buses in breach of budgetary approval.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, the counsel to Ambode, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), informed the court of his pending application for interlocutory injunction, saying that same had been served on the defendants.

But Oshinowo pleaded for more time to file her opposition to the suit.

She informed the judge that the processes were served on the respondents at about 6 pm on Tuesday.

Mrs Oshinowo specifically requested for two weeks to filed her respond.

Oyetibo did not object to the application but urged the Court to direct parties to maintain status quo.

Justice Adesanya said, “it goes without saying,” and called on Mrs Osinowo for her response who also agreed that status quo would be maintained by the Defendants.

The court then adjourned the matter to November 20, 2019 for the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

With the ruling, the former governor cannot be summoned to appear again before the House probe panel as both parties have agreed to maintain status quo till the new hearing date.

According to Ambode’s statement of claim, contrary to deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the lawmakers, the procurement of the 820 buses was well captured in the 2018 Appropriation Law which was duly approved by the House.

“In section 1 of the Bill, the 1st Defendant (House of Assembly) authorized the total Budget for the year 2018 to be N1.1 Trillion.

The budget comprising the sum of N348 billion only and N699 billion only as the Recurrent and Capital Expenditures respectively.

