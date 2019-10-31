Diarrhoea Outbreak: 117 New Cases Reported In Lagos

Not less than 117 new cases of gastroenteritis, known as diarrhoea had been seen at health facilities in five local government area, Lagos state.

The local government areas were cases have been reported are Lagos Island, Ajeromi, Apapa, Mushin and Ikeja. Out of the 117 cases reported, 109 have been treated and discharged.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who disclosed this on Thursday, while reviewing the situation report of cases of the gastroenteritis recorded in the State after the weekly biosecurity update meeting, noted that the increase in number of cases of gastroenteritis or diarrhoea is not unconnected with persistent rain with flooding of some LGAs in the State.

Abayomi indicated that the State government through Rapid Response Teams is however providing information for members of the affected community and the public on personal hygiene and environmental sanitation to halt the spread of the infection.

“Following the report of these cases, Rapid Response Teams at the affected LGAs led by the Medical Officers of Health were activated, stool specimen were collected for laboratory test to confirm the micro-organism causing the vomiting and diarrhoea while surveillance have also been scaled up in communities within the affected LGAs to stop the spread of the infection. The results of laboratory tests will be published once the source pathogen is identified,” he added.

The Commissioner explained that Gastroenteritis is caused by micro-organisms like those causing typhoid fever, cholera and certain viruses adding that it can be contacted by eating or drinking contaminated foods such as uncooked seafood or shellfish from estuarine waters.

He averred that lack of access to safe water and food supplies, attending large gatherings of people including ceremonies such as weddings or funerals and contact with persons who died of gastroenteritis are other pre-disposing factors to contacting the infection.

“Patients with gastroenteritis present with severe acute watery diarrhoea and profuse vomiting. Those infected with micro-organisms causing the disease shows signs and symptoms within 12 hours to one week after ingesting contaminated food or water. The disease affects both children and adult and can kill within hours if untreated”, Abayomi said.

The Commissioner while stressing that the need to ensure and maintain high standard of hygiene listed measures to be taken to reduce the risk of contracting the infection as including washing of hands with soaps and water frequently and thoroughly and boiling of water before drinking if the source of the water is in doubts.

He emphasized the need for citizens to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating; cook food thoroughly; dispose waste material properly, avoid open and indiscriminate defecation and keep water containers clean noting that these are part of the measures that can help curtail the spread and prevent the diseases.

“Citizens must ensure proper disposal of waste and ensure they avoid possible backflow connection between water and sewer system. It is important that citizens wash hands with soap and running water thoroughly especially after defecation, before eating or food preparation and when they have been in contact with a sick person or touch any item or surface that may have been contaminated”, Abayomi said.

The Commissioner also advised health workers to ensure that they take universal safety precautions when dealing with patients stressing that they must practice good hand washing techniques and report any alarming increase in cases gastroenteritis-vomiting and diarrhoea to the Medical Officer of Health in their local government or the Directorate of Disease Control.

